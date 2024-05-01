Nantwich Cricket Club’s first team got its delayed 2024 season off to the perfect start with an emphatic win at Neston.

After winning the toss, skipper Ray Doyle put the home side into bat and Jimmy Warrington (pictured) – who missed most of last season through injury – led the Dabbers’ bowling effort, taking four wickets as Neston were bowled out for 167.

Phil Stockton and Ollie Griffiths chipped in with a couple of wickets apiece.

Nantwich made short work of their run chase, needing less than 29 overs to reach their target with seven wickets in hand.

New signing Ali Chughtai (56) and Doyle (27) set the tone with a breezy opening stand of 62 and Luke Robinson struck a typically aggressive 51 before Jake Pearson (18no) finished off the job.

At Nantwich CC’s Whitehouse Lane ground, a young second team fell to a six-wicket defeat to Bramhall.

Having been asked to bat first, Philip Marsh (48) and Jakob Jordan (34) top-scored for Nantwich in a total of 179-8 from their 50 overs.

Sam Cork and Noah Birchall took two wickets apiece when Bramhall replied but the visitors got home with 10 overs to spare.

There was a magnificent individual batting performance in the Sunday third eleven’s T20 group game against Elworth on Sunday.

Nick Bentley struck an unbeaten 105 from 71 balls as the Dabbers amassed 183-3 and that was enough for a 41-run win as Elworth’s reply finished on 142-5.

This Saturday sees the start of a run of home fixtures for the Nantwich first team as the Dabbers welcome Timperley to Whitehouse Lane.

The game starts at midday and all spectators are welcome.