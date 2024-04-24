Double Whammy fundraising concert takes place in Worleston

A sold-out “Double Whammy” concert at St Oswald’s Church in Worleston has helped to raise thousands of pounds, writes Jonathan White.

A medley of popular music was performed by The Funky Choir, a local faith-based community choir.

There was also a prize raffle with a range of donated prizes including from Rookery Hall, Worleston; The Royal Oak, Worleston; Andrea; M&S; Morning Foods; Minshull’s Garden Centre, Crewe; Grants Butchers; and Snugburys Ice Cream, Hurleston.

The concert raised £2,000 and the proceeds will be split equally between St Oswald’s Church and St Luke’s Hospice.

A representative said: “The Funky Choir were absolutely terrific.

“St Oswald’s Church was buzzing with atmosphere…with jiving in the aisles!

“We welcome anyone interested in joining our activities at Worleston Church – please contact Chrissie on 07922079520.”