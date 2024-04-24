11 hours ago
Plans submitted for car wash and valeting site at Nantwich Town
14 hours ago
Very Best in Stand Up returns to Nantwich for top May line-up
1 day ago
Prolific shoplifter of stores in Nantwich and Crewe in court
1 day ago
Christmas comes early as Crewe Lyceum unveil panto line up
2 days ago
Castle Artisan Events to stage new Artisan Market in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert

Double Whammy fundraising concert takes place in Worleston

in Reaseheath & Worleston / Village News April 24, 2024
A full house at St Oswalds for The Funky Choir performance (1)

A sold-out “Double Whammy” concert at St Oswald’s Church in Worleston has helped to raise thousands of pounds, writes Jonathan White.

A medley of popular music was performed by The Funky Choir, a local faith-based community choir.

There was also a prize raffle with a range of donated prizes including from Rookery Hall, Worleston; The Royal Oak, Worleston; Andrea; M&S; Morning Foods; Minshull’s Garden Centre, Crewe; Grants Butchers; and Snugburys Ice Cream, Hurleston.

The concert raised £2,000 and the proceeds will be split equally between St Oswald’s Church and St Luke’s Hospice.

A representative said: “The Funky Choir were absolutely terrific.

St Oswald’s Church was buzzing with atmosphere…with jiving in the aisles!

“We welcome anyone interested in joining our activities at Worleston Church – please contact Chrissie on 07922079520.”

Stephan Davies presents flowers and pays tribute to Chrissie Black for coordinating the event (1)

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.