LETTER: CEC wants views on air quality – has it really improved?

Dear Editor,

It has come to my notice that CEC are requesting views on the above which have to be submitted by 17th May 2024.

Many people will not be aware of this due to the methods for consultation used by CEC and finding your way around their website or purchasing local papers.

It is a 105-page report, in many sections and verbose.

One point jumped out at me, re: parking, in so much as the policy is being reviewed with a consideration of “incentivising Low Emission Vehicles”.

I have since lockdown noticed that there are longer stationary queues at traffic light (TL’s) controlled junctions, Edleston Road, Mill Street, Gresty Road, Vernon Way, to identify a few, Hospital Street in Nantwich has been identified in the past as having poor air quality on the short length from Churche’s Mansion to Pratchitts Row.

The TL’s sequencing has unusual timings, longer periods of Green when traffic is lighter, much shorter when at peak times creating much longer queues.

Is this a step to introduce ULEZ charges in Cheshire East? Something to monitor over the coming months.

We were told that the recent traffic light upgrades on Nantwich Road to Crewe Station was to introduce an “intelligent” system so that the flow of traffic would be much improved.

Has anyone noticed an improvement?

Yours,

Chris Moorhouse