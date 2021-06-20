Nantwich Library to run Summer Reading Challenge 2021

Nantwich Library is joining libraries across Cheshire East to stage the 2021 Summer Reading Challenge.

The challenge is organised by The Reading Agency in partnership with local libraries across the UK.

The theme this year is Wild World Heroes – a celebration of nature and action for the environment!

It takes place every year during the summer holidays and any youngster can sign up at their local library.

Participants choose a reading goal (up to six books), then read any library books of their choice to collect special stickers along the way. The challenge is free.

There is a certificate and a medal (or medal sticker for under 3s) for everyone who finishes.

Libraries will also be running various events alongside the challenge to add to the fun.

A library spokesperson said: “Children’s reading can ‘dip’ during the long summer holidays if they do not have regular access to books and encouragement to read for pleasure and this can be a problem for schools to put right in the new term.

“The disruption of education for pupils caused by Covid-19, makes this challenge even greater.

“The annual Summer Reading Challenge really helps by getting over children regularly into libraries over the summer, with thousands more taking part online.”

This year’s challenge will be launched at Nantwich Library on Saturday July 3 and run through the summer until early September.

This year families can pre-register by phone starting tomorrow (Monday June 21.

Contact your local library and provide your child’s library card number.

Library staff will go through the registration details and prepare a pack ready to collect from Saturday July 3.