19 hours ago
Nantwich Vipers women’s cricket team teach North of England final
20 hours ago
PICTURE SPECIAL: Work on new spine road and A51 bypass in Nantwich
1 day ago
Mobile Covid testing unit opens at Nantwich Town FC
2 days ago
Nantwich man accused of inciting sexual activity with child
2 days ago
Nantwich woman completes Olympic triathlon in aid of Scout group
Free organised “health walks” return to Nantwich

in Clubs & Societies / Community Events / What's On & Reviews June 22, 2021
health walks in Nantwich

Everybody Sport and Recreation are re-launching its “Health Walks”.

The walks are being organised by trained volunteers, and will leave from Nantwich Swimming Pool and the Barony Sports Complex.

They will provide weekly short walks in Nantwich from Barony Sports Complex on a Wednesday, and Nantwich Swimming Pool on a Sunday.

The aim is to help local residents get out, increase activity levels and socialise in a safe environment.

Everybody Sport and Recreation are working in partnership with Ramblers on the Walking for Health Scheme.

It is an England-wide programme of health walk schemes that deliver free, regular led walks.

Ed Nicholas, Manager of Ramblers Walking for Health, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that the walks are restarting.

“We know that the last year has been challenging for everyone and with the walks now back people can enjoy being outside with nature and enjoy spending time with others.

“Our thanks to everyone involved in making this happen.”

The walks are open to all abilities and suitable for everyone.

Volunteer Walk Leaders Kath and Mike said: “It’s great to be back walking again our walkers are not just walkers we are friends putting the world to right twice a week as we walk in the fresh air and countryside.”

If you would like to attend a walk, pre-booking via Eventbrite is essential and must be completed prior to attendance.

You can find out more information regarding Everybody’s Health Walks and to book your place here www.everybody.org.uk/what-we-offer/get-fit-and-healthy/health/becomemoreactive/healthwalks/ or contact [email protected]

