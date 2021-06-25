CEC agrees new winter gritting routes as 230km removed

Up to 230km of roads will be removed from Cheshire East Council’s winter gritting routes, the authority has confirmed.

The review into gritting – called “Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure” (WMHI) code of practice – will see 103km of roads added to the routes.

After consultation, some routes previously earmarked for removal have been retained.

These include Wrenbury Road in Marbury, Mablins Lane in Crewe, and New Road in Wrenbury.

However, many have voiced concerns that other rural but busy routes have been removed.

These include:

Bridgemere Lane in Hunsterson

Calverley Hall Lane in Calverley

Checkley Lane in Checkley-cum-Wrinehill

Cobbs Lane in Hough

Colleys Lane in Willaston

Coole Lane in Baddington, Austerson and Newhall

Heatley Lane in Broomhall

Hollins Green Lane in Newhall

Hunsterson Road in Hunsterson

Long Lane in Alpraham, Brindley, Haughton and Spurstow

Longhill Lane in Audlem

Sound Lane in Sound

Swanley Lane in Burland

Wettenhall Road in Poole and Cholmondeston

Winsford Road in Wettenhall

Wrinehill Road in Blakenhall

A full list of all routes removed from the winter gritting schedule can be found here.

Roads added to the gritting routes in Nantwich include Manor Road, Park View, Birchin Lane and Davenport Avenue. A full list of added roads is here.

CEC says its highways team has had to review gritting routes to “prioritise the most critical parts of the road network”.

It takes into account local amenities, public transport and risks – such as steep gradients, cold spots and other known local issues.

They say published criteria is used to ‘score’ each road.

Consultations were held with council members, area highway group chairs, all schools, cycling groups, town and parish councils and emergency services.

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This review was essential to ensure the council does not lose future incentive funding (around £2m) from the DfT, thereby placing an even bigger strain on the borough’s crumbling road network.

“The code of practice requires that we focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is higher risk and we will continue to provide an effective and responsive service – as the safety of our road users is paramount.”

The winter maintenance season will run from October 1 2021 to April 2022.

Details of revised gritting routes and updated well-managed highway infrastructure strategy can be found at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/road-maintenance/well-managed-highway-infrastructure.aspx