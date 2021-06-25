7 hours ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
7 hours ago
Police seek victim after arrest over Barony Park assault
8 hours ago
CEC agrees new winter gritting routes as 230km removed
9 hours ago
Farm shop staff tackle Snowdown challenge in memory of founder
1 day ago
Nantwich travel agent joins “Travel Day of Action” at Parliament
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

CEC agrees new winter gritting routes as 230km removed

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics June 25, 2021
Cheshire East gritting fleet ready for winter

Up to 230km of roads will be removed from Cheshire East Council’s winter gritting routes, the authority has confirmed.

The review into gritting – called “Well-Managed Highway Infrastructure” (WMHI) code of practice – will see 103km of roads added to the routes.

After consultation, some routes previously earmarked for removal have been retained.

These include Wrenbury Road in Marbury, Mablins Lane in Crewe, and New Road in Wrenbury.

However, many have voiced concerns that other rural but busy routes have been removed.

These include:

Bridgemere Lane in Hunsterson
Calverley Hall Lane in Calverley
Checkley Lane in Checkley-cum-Wrinehill
Cobbs Lane in Hough
Colleys Lane in Willaston
Coole Lane in Baddington, Austerson and Newhall
Heatley Lane in Broomhall
Hollins Green Lane in Newhall
Hunsterson Road in Hunsterson
Long Lane in Alpraham, Brindley, Haughton and Spurstow
Longhill Lane in Audlem
Sound Lane in Sound
Swanley Lane in Burland
Wettenhall Road in Poole and Cholmondeston
Winsford Road in Wettenhall
Wrinehill Road in Blakenhall

A full list of all routes removed from the winter gritting schedule can be found here.

Roads added to the gritting routes in Nantwich include Manor Road, Park View, Birchin Lane and Davenport Avenue. A full list of added roads is here.

CEC says its highways team has had to review gritting routes to “prioritise the most critical parts of the road network”.

It takes into account local amenities, public transport and risks – such as steep gradients, cold spots and other known local issues.

They say published criteria is used to ‘score’ each road.

Consultations were held with council members, area highway group chairs, all schools, cycling groups, town and parish councils and emergency services.

Cllr Craig Browne, chair of the council’s highways and transport committee, said: “This review was essential to ensure the council does not lose future incentive funding (around £2m) from the DfT, thereby placing an even bigger strain on the borough’s crumbling road network.

“The code of practice requires that we focus our efforts on gritting roads where there is higher risk and we will continue to provide an effective and responsive service – as the safety of our road users is paramount.”

The winter maintenance season will run from October 1 2021 to April 2022.

Details of revised gritting routes and updated well-managed highway infrastructure strategy can be found at www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/highways_and_roads/road-maintenance/well-managed-highway-infrastructure.aspx

freezing conditions willaston - gritting letter

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings