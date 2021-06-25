Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich

A man was held at knifepoint and attacked in Nantwich in an attempted robbery, police say.

The attack happened as the 21-year-old victim was walking along Middlewich Road towards Alvaston Hall Hotel.

He was approached by two men at around 12.45am on Tuesday (June 22), and one of them pulled out a knife and pointed it at him, demanding he hand over his belongings.

When they realised he had nothing of value the other man punched the victim, knocking him to the floor, and both fled the scene leaving the victim at the roadside.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim, aged 18-25.

He was wearing a plain black beanie hat, black Covid mask and dark Nike tracksuit and trainers.

The second offender is described a white, 6ft 1in, medium build and short black hair.

He was around the same age as the first suspect. He was wearing a dark Nike tracksuit and trainers, and a black Covid mask.

Both spoke with local accents.

Det Con John Horsham said: “Thankfully the victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries and nothing was taken.

“I’d like to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and not very common in this area.

“We’re making a number of inquiries and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam which has captured the event or suspects to contact us.

“I’d particularly like to appeal to the occupants of a small dark vehicle who stopped and spoke to the victim moments after the incident to come forward to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1019344.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.