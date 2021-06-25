7 hours ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
7 hours ago
Police seek victim after arrest over Barony Park assault
8 hours ago
CEC agrees new winter gritting routes as 230km removed
9 hours ago
Farm shop staff tackle Snowdown challenge in memory of founder
1 day ago
Nantwich travel agent joins “Travel Day of Action” at Parliament
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich

in Crime / Human Interest / Incident / News June 25, 2021
knifepoint - man with serious injuries - police tape by jayneandd

A man was held at knifepoint and attacked in Nantwich in an attempted robbery, police say.

The attack happened as the 21-year-old victim was walking along Middlewich Road towards Alvaston Hall Hotel.

He was approached by two men at around 12.45am on Tuesday (June 22), and one of them pulled out a knife and pointed it at him, demanding he hand over his belongings.

When they realised he had nothing of value the other man punched the victim, knocking him to the floor, and both fled the scene leaving the victim at the roadside.

The first suspect is described as white, 5ft 9in, slim, aged 18-25.

He was wearing a plain black beanie hat, black Covid mask and dark Nike tracksuit and trainers.

The second offender is described a white, 6ft 1in, medium build and short black hair.

He was around the same age as the first suspect. He was wearing a dark Nike tracksuit and trainers, and a black Covid mask.

Both spoke with local accents.

Det Con John Horsham said: “Thankfully the victim didn’t suffer any serious injuries and nothing was taken.

“I’d like to reassure residents that this was an isolated incident and not very common in this area.

“We’re making a number of inquiries and would urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam which has captured the event or suspects to contact us.

“I’d particularly like to appeal to the occupants of a small dark vehicle who stopped and spoke to the victim moments after the incident to come forward to help us with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 or via the website quoting IML 1019344.

Alternatively information can be given anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings