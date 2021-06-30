Closure of Nantwich town centre car park damaging, say businesses

Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan has called on Cheshire East Council to re-open a car park in the town centre.

Local businesses say the closure of the Hospital Street and Church Lane car park is damaging trade.

The car park was closed last summer to remove some traffic off Hospital Street as a temporary road closure was imposed to support social distancing around the town centre.

But Dr Mullan said there has been little enforcement of the closure while the car park has remained close.

He says he has written to Cheshire East before with concerns around reduced access to disabled residents that made use of the car park.

And local businesses, including Madison Spa, highlighted the damage it was doing to footfall locally.

Cheshire East has kept the measures in place.

Dr Mullan said: “I was never particularly convinced this was the right approach and certainly I have never seen good evidence that doing this played any role in controlling coronavirus.

“People are now well used to understanding the need to keep distant and I don’t see how maintaining the closure can be justified.

“We need to help our local businesses.”

“We know there are challenges locally with the virus but we need to focus on things that we know make a difference like regular testing. Not box ticking measures that don’t make an impact.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council and are awaiting a reply.

The council announced in June last year they would close off Pillory Street and Hospital Street to traffic, except for access, as well as Love Lane and Pall Mall.

It was part of Cheshire East Council’s “emergency measures” in 16 towns to ensure people can socially distance more safely.