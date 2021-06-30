11 hours ago
Three Crewe & Nantwich gymnasts make European Championships
12 hours ago
Police hunt burglars after jewellery shop raid in Nantwich
2 days ago
Tarporley driver Oliphant powers to first BTCC victory of season
3 days ago
Nantwich student crowned “college champion” ahead of 12,000
5 days ago
Man, 21, attacked and robbed at knifepoint in Nantwich
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Closure of Nantwich town centre car park damaging, say businesses

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics June 30, 2021
car park - Pillory Street - entrance signage (1) (1)

Nantwich MP Kieran Mullan has called on Cheshire East Council to re-open a car park in the town centre.

Local businesses say the closure of the Hospital Street and Church Lane car park is damaging trade.

The car park was closed last summer to remove some traffic off Hospital Street as a temporary road closure was imposed to support social distancing around the town centre.

But Dr Mullan said there has been little enforcement of the closure while the car park has remained close.

He says he has written to Cheshire East before with concerns around reduced access to disabled residents that made use of the car park.

And local businesses, including Madison Spa, highlighted the damage it was doing to footfall locally.

Cheshire East has kept the measures in place.

Dr Mullan said: “I was never particularly convinced this was the right approach and certainly I have never seen good evidence that doing this played any role in controlling coronavirus.

“People are now well used to understanding the need to keep distant and I don’t see how maintaining the closure can be justified.

“We need to help our local businesses.”

“We know there are challenges locally with the virus but we need to focus on things that we know make a difference like regular testing. Not box ticking measures that don’t make an impact.”

We have contacted Cheshire East Council and are awaiting a reply.

The council announced in June last year they would close off Pillory Street and Hospital Street to traffic, except for access, as well as Love Lane and Pall Mall.

It was part of Cheshire East Council’s “emergency measures” in 16 towns to ensure people can socially distance more safely.

pillory street and hospital street (1)

Tags: , , , , ,

2 Comments

  1. Alistair Raisbeck says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:28 pm

    The vehicular traffic has never been regulated throughout the town centre. No enforcement, ever! Seems to be generally ignored and I gain lots of abuse, if I mention it to any perpetrators.

    Reply
  2. John Phillips says:
    June 30, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    Perhaps our MP has a short memory as it was his government which said we should use the opportunity presented to us by lockdown to encourage more walking and cycling in the longer term. The shutdown of hospital street car park should be part of a wider discussion , of do we need to try and keeps reduced level of traffic flow along pillory street and hospital street to encourage more walking . You tend to get more people looking and shopping at local businesses when free of traffic, There are still plenty of other car parks nearby even with the loss of church lane and perhaps we should consider other uses for the church lane space than just car parking. .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Foundation Rides Challenge Event
Stolen bicycle Nantwich
Nantwich Choral Society concert pos...
Show all of Latest Listings