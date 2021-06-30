Salon staff in Nantwich proved a cut above when it comes to fundraising after completing a charity trek.

And workers at Steve Burgin on Hospital Street toasted Nantwich people who backed their effort to boost funds for a charity bringing clean water to families in developing countries.

Staff were overwhelmed with messages of support on social media as they stepped out to complete a 10-mile trek of the Sandstone Trail for Charity Water.

Money is still being collected but so far the effort has raised £651.

Salon owner Steven Burgin said: “We had to reschedule the walk due to Covid so were determined to go ahead with it as soon as restrictions allowed.

“We started early and by the afternoon the sun was really beating down on a very hot June day and there were a few blisters to show for the effort and aching feet in the salon on Monday!

“I’m so grateful to my team who gave up a Sunday and to all the lovely clients and people of Nantwich who contributed towards the total raised, donating online and in person in the salon.

“We were keen to support the charity as clean water is such a precious resource.

“It’s incredible to think in this day and age there are people who do not have safe drinking water.

“We use it on a daily basis in the salon of course and wanted to raise awareness of the charity as well as funds. I’m so pleased we did both.

“Morrisons Nantwich kindly supplied water and fruit packages for us and the messages on Facebook from local people were lovely and so encouraging.”

The salon, now in its 21st year in Nantwich, has also fundraised for Help for Heroes and The Little Princess Trust which provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatments.

Earlier this year it won the ‘Social Savvy’ salon award from American hair brand Joico for efforts to ‘inform, entertain and motivate’ on social media during the pandemic.