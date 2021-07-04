Domestic cleaner wanted

I’m looking for an experienced person who can come to my house in Crewe for 2 hours every fortnight, for general household cleaning. Dusting, polishing, wiping the woodwork. I’m not on Facebook, so please contact me on 07980416697.
