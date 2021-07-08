South Cheshire autism charity receives boost from Crewe firm

A charity supporting South Cheshire children and adults with autism has received a boost from a nearby company as it introduces more popular gaming sessions at its specialist centre in Crewe.

Teenager Aiden Taylor, who has the condition and is a keen gamer, was the inspiration behind the donation to Autism Inclusive from security firm Alpha Omega based on Crewe Business Park.

Aiden’s dad Andy Taylor, Operations Director at Alpha Omega, saw how much users of the centre loved attending the Monday night sessions and asked what the charity needed to expand them.

Andy said: “Aiden is 18 and will soon have to leave his specialist school in West Kirby but the one constant joy in his life is Autism Inclusive.

“He’s high functioning autistic and to the outside world people wouldn’t realise there’s an issue but everyday sound is one area where he struggles and he goes about in headphones.

“Playing the Xbox is something he really loves and Autism Inclusive has its own Gaming Area where he can be around other young people playing games and making friends with a similar interest.

“Alpha Omega does a lot for local charities but this one is very close to my heart of course and we arranged to pay for what they needed to expand the sessions.”

Alpha Omega managing director Ken Lawton added: “I know what a tower of support the charity has been to Andy’s family over the years.

“It does great work in the local community and we’re delighted our donation will mean so much to the young gamers.”

Autism Inclusive, based on Buckingham Health and Science campus at Crewe Green, is now hosting two sessions every Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm and 7.30pm to 9.30pm for youngsters 14 and over.

Since being established in 2014, the charity has supported autistic children and adults, as well as those with ADHD and other neurodiversity and their families.

It offers support groups, advice and education workshops and training as well as activities for children, young people and adults.

There are sensory spaces and a large garden area.

Co-Chairperson Elly Holstead added: “To extend the gaming sessions we needed external hard drives so the players can save where they are up to and load more games.

“Alpha Omega kindly stepped in with the best part of £500 to pay for these.

“Obviously items for our Gaming Area are not cheap so we are tremendously grateful for this fantastic support.

“We used to run just one session per month when we were at Brierley Business Centre but since moving to our new setting on the Apollo Buckingham Health Science Campus last summer, the popularity of the gaming area has grown so we increased to weekly.

“We have to rely on donations and the generosity of local people to keep going so the purchase of equipment and games is very much appreciated. We can’t thank Alpha Omega enough.”

Alpha Omega, a major employer of more than 230 South Cheshire people, provides mobile security, static guards, CCTV monitoring and key-holding services for a wide range of high-profile companies and local authorities.

Autism Inclusive is just one of the charities supported this year.

At the height of the pandemic the company arranged food drops for mothers and children in rural African communities and it remains a regular supporter of Leighton Hospital’s Lost Little Ones appeal to create a suite on the labour ward for bereaved parents.

For more on the charity and supporting its work go to www.autisminclusive.org.uk or call 01270 214859.