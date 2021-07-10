Countdown on to Everybody Awards 2021 as deadline looms

It’s not too late to nominate people for this year’s Everybody Awards in Cheshire East.

But time is running out, with the deadline for nominations on July 25.

This year’s awards ceremony is on October 15 at Crewe Hall when Everybody Sport and Recreation will welcome heroes from the local area and celebrating achievements in sport, health and wellbeing and recreation.

The awards will be hosted by Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and the Keynote speech will be delivered by the inspiration Jamie McDonald – also known as Adventureman!

They will both be sharing stories about success and hardship and connecting with the nominees and guests.

The judging panel will judge the following categories:

* Volunteer of the Year

* Club of the Year

* Coach of the Year

* Sports Personality of the Year

* Health and Wellbeing Award

* Disabled Sports Achiever of the Year

* Young Sports Achiever of the Year

As well as recognising and awarding this year’s Everybody Customer Hero, Lifetime Achievement and Chairman’s Award.

Everybody Sport and Recreation chairman Andrew Kolker said: “We have already had some brilliant nominations submitted and are astounded by some of the achievements of our local community.

“We’re really looking forward to the event and seeing all of our nominees celebrating with their family and friends.

“We want to hear from you, do you know someone who’s made an outstanding contribution to Sport and Recreation since 2019? Nominate them for the Everybody Awards and they could be one of our winners!”

Previous winners include Ultra Marathon athletes, Judo superstars, local nurseries or schools, local sports clubs for netball, rugby or football, cyclists, and of course Everybody’s fantastic stand out members.

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their hard work and achievements?

Everybody are accepting nominations for achievements made in the last 12-18months (September 2019-March 2021)

Visit here for more details.



(Image by Helen Cotton Photography©)