CCTV team working well with Nantwich, says Cheshire East

CCTV bosses have hit back at claims they have not provided enough information on the system’s effectiveness in Nantwich.

Town councillors questioned at a meeting last week whether they should be paying almost £25,000 a year for the monitoring of its 14 cameras.

And it was suggested that not enough information was being provided about how effective the cameras are.

But Cheshire East said they “strongly refute” any suggestion they had not provided data, and claim reports have contained details of incidents, including missing and wanted persons, theft and anti-social behaviour.

Cllr Mick Warren, Cheshire East Council chair for environment and communities, said: “Our CCTV team and its manager have always worked very closely with all town and parish councils, and Cheshire police, and data reports are issued to all local councils on a quarterly basis.

“In addition, our CCTV and emergency control centre manager, has met with local councils, including Nantwich Town Council, to update councillors on the work of his team and to listen and take note of any new concerns that they wish us to focus on. He last attended a meeting – via Zoom – in December 2020.

“In the case of Nantwich Town Council, reports were sent to the clerk of the council on 29 January, for the period October to December 2020, with a further update on 1 June, covering the period January to March.

“We acknowledge there was some interruption to routine reporting during the summer of 2020, due to the pandemic.

“We work well with Nantwich police to help residents and keep the streets of the town safe.

“We refute the comments made at the Nantwich Town Council meeting as this does not tally with our own experience of our work and relationship with the council. We have not received any similar comments from any of our other local councils.”

Nantwich councillors also suggested the costs of monitoring cameras 24/7 could be “shared”.

Cllr Warren added: “Nantwich Town Council – and all town and parish councils where CCTV is in place – contributes towards the cost of the 24/7 operations delivered by Cheshire East Council.

“The CCTV network in the borough is fully funded by Cheshire East Council.

“If the council feels that Cheshire police should share their costs, then that would be a matter for Nantwich Town Council and Cheshire police to resolve.

“Invitations are always extended to any local councils to visit the CCTV control centre and these have been taken up on a regular basis, with the exception of lockdown periods due to the pandemic.”