8 hours ago
Dementia sufferer missing near Nantwich found safe five miles away
18 hours ago
Flu vaccine uptake fears aired by Cheshire East health chiefs
21 hours ago
New Nantwich free primary school plans move step closer
2 days ago
Campaign launched to save Shavington Youth Club building
2 days ago
Nantwich Town beaten 4-1 by League One neighbours Crewe Alex
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Reaseheath College and Rookery Equine launch new training course

in News / Schools & Colleges July 14, 2021
rookery equine centre reaseheath

Two Nantwich equine specialists have teamed up to offer a training course dedicated to horse hydrotherapy.

Reaseheath College’s Equine Department and Rookery Equine, one of the UK’s leading Rehabilitation, Fitness and Therapy Centres, have formed a partnership to create a one year Level 2 Certificate for Equine Hydrotherapy Assistants, which launches this September.

The new course provides an introduction to one of the fastest growing areas in equine industry.

Students learn in the classroom at Reaseheath College and gain practical skills and work experience at Rookery Equine, in Worleston.

The qualification has been developed to support industry demand for standardisation and regulation within the equine hydrotherapy sector.

It has been endorsed by the Institute of Registered Veterinary and Animal Physiotherapists (IRVAP) and the Institute of Equine Hydrotherapists (IEH).

Rookery Equine centre at reaseheath college

It offers preparation for new entrants or as professional development for those already working with horses or considering a career change.

Rookery Equine uses innovative technologies and has some of the best facilities in the country.

It is the only therapy centre in the UK to hold the prestigious BHS approved facility status.

Students will complete work experience at Rookery Equine and attend weekly practical sessions at the centre to learn how to use the technology and equipment.

They will also undertake a work placement elsewhere to develop wider equestrian skills and experience.

Jessica Hassall-Gibson, Reaseheath’s Equine Curriculum Area Manager, said: “We have a long established partnership with Rookery Equine and we are very excited about this new course, which we have tailormade to deliver the skills which employers are looking for.

“This is an expanding sector used by many professionals to support equine fitness and rehabilitation, and we believe it offers many career options.”

Learn more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/level-2-certificate-for-equine-hydrotherapy-assistants

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
September Balsam Bashing event in N...
Supporting End of Life and Bereavem...
Cheshire Neighbourhood Watch Awards
Show all of Latest Listings