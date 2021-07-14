Reaseheath College and Rookery Equine launch new training course

Two Nantwich equine specialists have teamed up to offer a training course dedicated to horse hydrotherapy.

Reaseheath College’s Equine Department and Rookery Equine, one of the UK’s leading Rehabilitation, Fitness and Therapy Centres, have formed a partnership to create a one year Level 2 Certificate for Equine Hydrotherapy Assistants, which launches this September.

The new course provides an introduction to one of the fastest growing areas in equine industry.

Students learn in the classroom at Reaseheath College and gain practical skills and work experience at Rookery Equine, in Worleston.

The qualification has been developed to support industry demand for standardisation and regulation within the equine hydrotherapy sector.

It has been endorsed by the Institute of Registered Veterinary and Animal Physiotherapists (IRVAP) and the Institute of Equine Hydrotherapists (IEH).

It offers preparation for new entrants or as professional development for those already working with horses or considering a career change.

Rookery Equine uses innovative technologies and has some of the best facilities in the country.

It is the only therapy centre in the UK to hold the prestigious BHS approved facility status.

Students will complete work experience at Rookery Equine and attend weekly practical sessions at the centre to learn how to use the technology and equipment.

They will also undertake a work placement elsewhere to develop wider equestrian skills and experience.

Jessica Hassall-Gibson, Reaseheath’s Equine Curriculum Area Manager, said: “We have a long established partnership with Rookery Equine and we are very excited about this new course, which we have tailormade to deliver the skills which employers are looking for.

“This is an expanding sector used by many professionals to support equine fitness and rehabilitation, and we believe it offers many career options.”

Learn more at www.reaseheath.ac.uk/level-2-certificate-for-equine-hydrotherapy-assistants