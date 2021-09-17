Planet Doughnut to open new store in Nantwich town centre

Doughnut fans are in for a sweet treat – Planet Doughnut is to open a new store in Nantwich town centre.

The company, which already has a store in Shrewsbury and Chester, will be taking over the outlet being vacated by sandwich and coffee bar Bloom & Bo on Pillory Street.

Boss Duncan McGgregor said they will be looking to recruit staff locally.

“We ate at Bloom&Bo before whilst visiting family in Nantwich and were saddened by the upcoming closure,” he said.

“But we saw it as an ideal opportunity to expand our brand.

“We have already spoken to Bloom & Bo owner Kerry and want to try and retain the team that work for them and will be looking to recruit locally to fill the other positions.

“Pillory street in Nantwich is jam-packed with independent shops and we hope as a family business we will be welcomed onto what looks like a lovely community street.”

Planet Doughnut could be open as soon as mid-October, and they are planning a first day packed with free doughnuts, drinks and more.

“Initially we will be open seven days a week selling our classic and vegan doughnuts, fresh coffee from Iron and Fire and handcrafted milkshakes,” added Duncan.

“The café has capacity for around eight tables, and if all goes well, we want to expand into offering more dessert options with our new Planet Dessert brand.”

The company was established in 2017 by husband-and-wife team Duncan and Samantha McGregor in their kitchen in Shrewsbury.

“We grew in popularity quite quickly through posting on social media and attending farmers’ markets and quickly realised our converted garage that was our micro small bakery just wouldn’t cut it.

“We opened our first shop in Shrewsbury and at that point upscaled to a small bakery and over the past four years have expanded into a custom-built bakery with another shop in Telford, Chester and at the bakery itself.”

Two years ago they launched a range of vegan doughnuts alongside their classic range.

(Images courtesy of Reech Media Shrewsbury)