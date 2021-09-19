Nantwich DJs fundraiser boosts kidney cancer charity

A fundraising Nantwich Northern Soul/Motown All Dayer involving 11 DJs and more than 240 people has helped raise thousands for cancer charity.

The event was organised by father and son Dave and Steve Pointon to raise money for “Kidney Cancer Support Network”.

Steve has fought kidney cancer twice in the past five years.

The event took place in The Atherton & Associates Suite and the Lindop Lounge at Nantwich Town FC, and raised £2,633.

A cheque was presented to Julia Black from Kidney Cancer Support Network on the pitch in front of The Swansway Stand at the Optimum Pay Stadium.

Dave and Steve Pointon, Nantwich Northern Soul/Motown All Dayer event organisers, said: “We thank the 11 DJs who gave their time, Nantwich Town FC who gave the function rooms, and Crewe Soul Club who provided the equipment.

“Due to the amazing support of this event, we will be putting on a similar event next August!”

Julia Black, Head of Patient Support, Kidney Cancer Support Network, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone involved in this event, to Steve and his family for organising it, to those who volunteered services and to everyone who supported it.

“The Kidney Cancer Support Network is a patient founded and patient managed charity supporting kidney cancer patients across the UK.

“A substantial donation such as this will enable us to reach out and support more patients and their families, helping us achieve our goal that every single kidney cancer patient receives the best possible care, information and support, and to make sure no-one feels they have to face kidney cancer alone.”

The Kidney Cancer Support Network is the UK’s largest and most active patient-led kidney cancer charity.

It has been supporting kidney cancer patients since 2006 providing much needed information, support and advocacy for kidney cancer patients, their carers and families.

The network brings together kidney cancer patients to share their experiences and to help improve knowledge and awareness of kidney cancer and to bridge the gap between the medical team and the day-to-day reality of living with cancer.

(Pic: l-r Dave Cooke (Manager, Nantwich Town FC) – Dave Pointon (co-organiser) – Steve Pointon (co-organiser) – Jonnie Briggs (Crewe Soul Club) – Julia Black (Kidney Cancer Support Network) – Clive Reid (Crewe Soul Club)