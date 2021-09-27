CEC councillors back plan to charge over 85s for lifeline alarms

7 hours ago
in Health / Human Interest / News / Politics September 27, 2021
care beds - elderly person - care costs to be free for over 85s in Cheshire East

Cheshire East councillors have approved controversial plans to charge the over 85s for a lifeline care alarm system they currently get for free, writes Belinda Ryan.

At the moment residents who are over 85 and live alone do not pay for the assistive technology (Telecare service) they receive.

The service consists of a range of devices, such as fall detectors or pendant alarms which are triggered when someone needs help.

But members of the council’s adults and health committee voted today (Sept 27) by 10 votes to three to start charging £5 a week for the service for the over 85s, the same that is paid by those under 85.

Cllr Arthur Moran (Nantwich North & West, Ind) told the meeting: “The new system which is recommended, with the charge that we’re putting in, is much fairer.”

He said it would be means tested and those who could not afford to pay would not have to.

But Conservative group leader Janet Clowes (Wybunbury) described the proposal as a “false economy”.

Referring to the report to the committee, Cllr Clowes said: “There are 12,300 people aged 85 plus in the borough, 43% of which are estimated to fall each year.

“You only need about 30 people to fall, have a hospital admission and to be sent to long term care to actually rack up about £1m – four times the amount it’s intended to save through this particular proposal.”

She added: “And I think that to say that it is unfair, is extraordinarily naive.

“We will end up paying far more for these people, which actually will direct resources away from those people who are not 85.”

Cllr Stewart Gardiner (Knutsford, Con) said the system came about through the Better Care Fund and the objective was to help local authorities and health providers to come up with ways of reducing hospital admissions.

“If you are over 85 and live in Wilmslow or over 85 and living in Crewe, you will still have to go to hospital that’s funded from the National Health Service.

“And the purpose of this scheme is to reduce the pressure on the NHS by reducing the number of people who have to go into hospital with falls.”

He added that if someone over 85 could no longer afford the technology, had a fall and spent time in hospital and respite care as a result, that used up NHS funds and “that means that somebody else won’t be able to have an operation”.

Committee chair Jill Rhodes (Crewe North, Lab) repeated that anybody who could not afford to pay would not have to pay.

She later said if the over 85s were not charged, others who did pay might see their fees go up to £8 a week.

Cllr Kathryn Flavell (Sandbach Elworth, Lab) said: “This really, at the moment, is a case of age discrimination, and what we should be doing is assessing people on their ability to pay, not their age.

“It isn’t fair that somebody aged 65, who is in real, real difficulties and has disabilities and low income, has to pay for something that somebody who is 85 and wealthy doesn’t pay.”

Cllr Carol Bulman (Middlewich, Lab) said a first reaction to taking something away from the over 85s is that it ‘sounds mean’.

She said: “But when you think about it a little more deeply, it is a really good service, it was a great idea, it still is a great idea, but it has to be sustainable.

“We want to provide a really good service on this and we are still. At £5 it’s still cheaper than any other authority.”

