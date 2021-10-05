4 hours ago
Knives and cannabis found after teenagers detained in Nantwich
2 days ago
Nantwich Town hold league leaders South Shields to deserved draw
4 days ago
CEC warns of sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in Crewe and Sandbach
5 days ago
CEC councillors net £1.25 million in expenses and allowances
6 days ago
More than 130 CEC care staff not fully vaccinated, figures show
FEATURE: How to avoid dangerous debt for your business

in Business and Finance / Features & Lifestyle October 5, 2021
debt - money (pic by Ben Dodson)

Falling into debt is something that you want to avoid at all costs as a business.

Sometimes, this is unavoidable, but often you will find that it is possible to prevent falling into dangerous debt but it will require careful management and ongoing effort.

So, what can you do to avoid detrimental debt for your business?

Have a Reliable Finance Team
The most important step to take is to make sure that you have a reliable finance team that has experienced professionals that know how to manage finances and budgets.

As a business owner, you do not want to be the one that is continuously having to assess the financial health of the business, so having a reliable finance team is key and you should maintain close communication with them.

Pay Loans on Time/Existing Debts On Time
It is common for businesses to use loans whether this is initial funding or for growth and this is an example of helpful debt.

While this type of debt is often essential, you need to make sure that you are always able to make your repayments on time and in full otherwise it could be a slippery slope.

Assess Your Current Costs
Following on from this, it is a good idea to go through your regular expenses on a regular basis and try to free up cash if you can.

Not only does this help you to maximise profit, but it can also help to prevent you from falling into debt.

Be careful when making cuts, though, as you do not want to make any cuts that could cost more in the long run or make work much harder for your team.

Build Up an Emergency Fund
It is smart to build up an emergency fund for your business, especially when things are going well.

Tucking money away into an emergency fund can help you to manage when the unexpected arises and will also help to provide peace of mind.

Don’t Use a Credit Card If You Can’t Afford It
It is easy to use a credit card to manage expenses, but you need to be careful and make sure that the company is always in a position to be able to afford re-payments.

Consider Insolvency
If you find yourself in debt and struggling to stay afloat, seeking help with insolvency is an option.

Specialists may be able to help you to continue trading by reaching informal arrangements with creditors, putting the company into administration or entering into a company voluntary arrangement (CVA).

Hopefully, this post will come in useful and help you to steer clear of dangerous debt for your business.

Falling into dangerous debt can ruin a company, but often it can be avoided with smart financial management and careful overview.

