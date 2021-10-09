Nantwich racing driver Witt returns to British GT Championship

British GT Championship race winner Jordan Witt will make a surprise return for this month’s season finale at Donington Park.

Nantwich-based Witt has joined Tolman Motorsport as team-mate to Ian Stinton.

He has been drafted in to pilot the squad’s new Bentley Continental GT3 alongside experienced racer Stinton.

It is the final race of the British GT season on Sunday October 17 and will not only mark Witt’s return but also a reunification with Bentley for the first time since 2019.

Donington’s full Grand Prix circuit layout will Tolman Motorsport’s first outing in the premier GT3 class since 2016.

Witt and businessman Stinton will form a Silver-Am graded partnership for the two-hour encounter.

Witt raced earlier this year in both the inaugural Fanatec GT2 European Series and Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. His last outing was back in August.

Last season, he enjoyed a fantastic campaign in British GT in a McLaren 720S GT3 with one outright race victory, another overall podium and two class wins in the Silver Cup.

He and team-mate Jack Mitchell were also sixth in the overall championship

Witt said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to not only come back and race in British GT, but to also reunite with the Bentley Continental – I can’t wait for Donington.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Ian for the first time, and to be joining Chris [Tolman] and the guys at Tolman Motorsport.

“The team has a huge amount of experience and is an incredibly professional operation.

“My intention is to bring the experience I have of the Bentley from a couple of years ago to enable Tolman to develop the car and have a solid foundation to build on.

“Personally, I’m delighted to be back in British GT for the season finale and aiming to do the very best job I can for Tolman on the team’s maiden race weekend with the Continental GT3.”

Qualifying will get underway at 4.15pm on Saturday. The race on Sunday will be a 15-minute morning warm-up before the race starts at 1pm.

(Image World Copyright: Nick Dungan-Patrick Gosling / Beadyeye)