New ‘on demand’ rural Nantwich bus service launches

A new on-demand rural bus service to help reduce isolation and connect rural areas with Nantwich has been launched by Cheshire East Council.

The new “go-too” pilot scheme covers a large area south and west of Nantwich, including Bunbury, Wrenbury and Audlem and other villages, where no commercial services are available.

The bus service can be booked by anyone via a mobile phone app or phone call, with a doorstep pick-up service for less-mobile passengers.

This allows someone, or a group of people, to request a bus for a specific journey.

The service is not tied to a fixed route, allowing for efficient shared trips without lengthy detours or fixed schedules.

Two 16-seater ‘midi’ buses are available between 7am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, with low-floor access.

A third vehicle may operate at peak times, subject to demand.

If the pilot service is successful, it could be rolled out to other parts of the borough.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, who attended the launch event, said: “This pilot project will help inform bus service provision in the future.

“It gives the council an opportunity to explore new ways of providing travel options in rural areas at times which better suit the needs of residents and visitors.

“This new service will also help reduce car dependency and contribute to the council’s own low-carbon plans.

“We will monitor this pilot scheme with interest, as it could offer a way forward for the future model of rural bus services in Cheshire East.”

This £1.25m, three-year pilot service, which went live last week, has been funded by the Department for Transport’s Rural Mobility Fund.

Fares for the bus service will be £3 for people aged 16 and over and £2 for under-16s and concessions.

For every five journeys taken, users will get the sixth journey free.

Information on how to book the service and which areas are included etc, can be found on the council’s website at www.go-too.co.uk

Alternatively, ring 0300 123 5103 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.