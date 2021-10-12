18 hours ago
Cheshire East launches consultation on new primary school for Nantwich
21 hours ago
Police quiz four youths over Brookfield Park “hammers and weapons” incidents
2 days ago
Nantwich Town earn fine away win at FC United of Manchester
3 days ago
Nantwich racing driver Witt returns to British GT Championship
3 days ago
Nantwich Town sign young Stoke City midfielder on loan
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

New ‘on demand’ rural Nantwich bus service launches

in Aston & Wrenbury / Audlem / Bunbury / Sound / Village News October 12, 2021
Go-too bus launch in cheshire east

A new on-demand rural bus service to help reduce isolation and connect rural areas with Nantwich has been launched by Cheshire East Council.

The new “go-too” pilot scheme covers a large area south and west of Nantwich, including Bunbury, Wrenbury and Audlem and other villages, where no commercial services are available.

The bus service can be booked by anyone via a mobile phone app or phone call, with a doorstep pick-up service for less-mobile passengers.

This allows someone, or a group of people, to request a bus for a specific journey.

The service is not tied to a fixed route, allowing for efficient shared trips without lengthy detours or fixed schedules.

Two 16-seater ‘midi’ buses are available between 7am and 9pm, Monday to Saturday, with low-floor access.

A third vehicle may operate at peak times, subject to demand.

If the pilot service is successful, it could be rolled out to other parts of the borough.

Cllr Craig Browne, deputy leader of Cheshire East Council and chair of its highways and transport committee, who attended the launch event, said: “This pilot project will help inform bus service provision in the future.

“It gives the council an opportunity to explore new ways of providing travel options in rural areas at times which better suit the needs of residents and visitors.

“This new service will also help reduce car dependency and contribute to the council’s own low-carbon plans.

“We will monitor this pilot scheme with interest, as it could offer a way forward for the future model of rural bus services in Cheshire East.”

This £1.25m, three-year pilot service, which went live last week, has been funded by the Department for Transport’s Rural Mobility Fund.

Fares for the bus service will be £3 for people aged 16 and over and £2 for under-16s and concessions.

For every five journeys taken, users will get the sixth journey free.

Information on how to book the service and which areas are included etc, can be found on the council’s website at www.go-too.co.uk

Alternatively, ring 0300 123 5103 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
The Pathfinder East Service
North West Ambulance Service wants ...
Show all of Latest Listings