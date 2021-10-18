5 hours ago
Cheshire East councillors urged to “get on board” with Crewe train HQ bid

in Environment / Human Interest / News / Politics October 18, 2021
train - Crewe Railway Station

Cheshire East councillors are being urged to back Crewe’s bid to become the home of Great British Railways.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has asked “traditional railway towns” to put a case forward to develop new headquarters for Great British Railways – a new, single, accountable public body responsible for running Britain’s railways.

At Cheshire East’s next full council meeting this week (October 20), councillors will be asked to vote in support of a bid.

It comes after the idea was backed by Cheshire East Conservative Group Leader Cllr Janet Clowes and Opposition Transport spokesperson Cllr Mike Sewart.

Cllr Clowes said: “This is a unique opportunity for railway towns outside London to bid to be the home of the GBR headquarters and we believe the ‘Case for Crewe’ is compelling!

“With its iconic railway history, strategic location as “Gateway to the North” and its valuable ‘hub and spoke’ network links to the north, west and north midlands, as well as London, Crewe is well-placed to accommodate the GBR Headquarters.”

Cllr Sewart added: “With HS2a and the Hub Station already scheduled to arrive in Crewe, together with the extended freight capacity south of the current station, Crewe is again, well positioned to meet Great British Railways operational brief.”

Crewe & Nantwich MP Dr Kieran Mullan has met with and written to the Transport Secretary to put forward Crewe as a candidate.

He said: “I look forward to meeting with Cheshire East soon to discuss how the case for Crewe can best be developed.

“In the wider context of ‘Levelling Up’, HS2, and the regeneration of Crewe, developing a strong case to accommodate the GBR headquarters will bring jobs and other benefits for both Government and the wider Cheshire East Borough.”

Cllr Clowes added: “Following conversations with Cllr Craig Browne (Dep. Leader), we welcome the news that the Council is starting to explore bid development.

“However, formal support from elected councillors will give a clear and unequivocal ‘green light’ for the council’s infrastructure team to start both preparing the bid and to complete the final draft well within what are expected to be tight deadlines.

“This is an extraordinary opportunity for Crewe and one we must not miss.”

A Notice of Motion proposed by Cllrs Clowes and Sewart will be voted on by councillors on Wednesday (October 20)

Details of the Notice of Motion are available here.

