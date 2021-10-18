5 hours ago
Staff shortages blamed for problems at Nantwich medical centre
1 day ago
Nantwich Town suffer away day defeat at Ashton
3 days ago
Investigation after house fire on new Nantwich development
3 days ago
Police seek witnesses after M6 crash closes motorway in Cheshire
4 days ago
MP Kieran Mullan slams Cheshire East on progress over parking fees
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: 20’s Plenty for Cheshire East

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion October 18, 2021
Plenty - limit - 20 mph sign 20's Plenty - pic by Albert Bridge creative commons licence

Dear Editor
Anybody who has tried to cross a road in a town or village will have been faced with drivers that don’t ‘let’ you cross the road.

They speed away giving little acknowledgement to those trying to cross the road in particular the old and vulnerable.

Whether that is in a village or in a town centre. Across all of the roundabouts with junctions wide enough to put off even the bravest of walkers.

If you have any kind of mobility issue, walking around is not enjoyable.

There is a proposal coming to the Highways and Transport committee in November to consider reducing speed limits where people live, work, and play.

If you would like to support this proposal please contact members of the committee at Cheshire East Council and ask them to vote in favour of reducing speed limits.

Scotland and Wales are doing it and we can do it too.

This is our window of opportunity to make change to our built environment, a change that will make it safer to cross the road.

Why should traffic speed through villages?

There are not enough crossing points and drivers driving at 20mph will be able to stop to let people cross the road.

It is about time the residents of the borough should come first and this proposal is one way of doing this.

If you would like more information visit www.20splenty.org and committee member details: https://moderngov.cheshireeast.gov.uk/ecminutes/mgCommitteeMailingList.aspx?ID=961

Yours faithfully

Cllr Suzie Akers Smith
Cycling and Walking Champion – Cheshire East Council

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings