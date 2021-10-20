Nantwich college first to train staff on gaming and gambling dangers

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is one of the first in the region to undergo specialist training on safeguarding students from gaming and gambling harm.

More than 170 members of staff at the college took part in a training workshop, delivered by Young Gamers & Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM).

YGAM is an education charity providing free training for educators, youth workers and organisations which work with children and young people.

It is to extend its training programme to colleges in the North West and around the UK.

Natalie Mottram, a member of the staff team at Reaseheath College, said: “The training gave staff an insight into modern day struggles facing young people with regards to addiction.

“It sparked a debate among staff across the college, who shared their experiences of dealing with students who have faced gambling addiction.

“The trainers were very passionate and knowledgeable, which had a great impact on the message they were getting across.”

The initiative is part of the Young Peoples Gambling Harm Prevention Programme which YGAM are delivering in partnership with Gamcare.

The national four-year programme aims to educate and safeguard millions of young people against gambling harms.

Kyle Riding, Head of National Programme at YGAM, said: “The team at Reaseheath have been a pleasure for our team to deliver training to.

“From the very start of our engagement with them, they have been committed to ensuring their staff understand the importance of safeguarding students when it comes to gaming and gambling related harms.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Reaseheath and other colleges, schools and relevant organisations across Cheshire and the rest of the country.”

Between January and October 2021, YGAM have worked with more than 2,000 teachers and reached more than 500,000 young people.

Any organisations in the Nantwich area interested in taking part in YGAM’s training should contact [email protected]