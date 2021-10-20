5 hours ago
Nantwich college first to train staff on gaming and gambling dangers
6 hours ago
Crewe & Nantwich RUFC player selected for England Centre of Excellence
1 day ago
Cheshire East given £2.2m for vulnerable families in winter
1 day ago
Crewe & Nantwich Snr Academy run riot at Preston Grasshoppers
1 day ago
Planners back 45 new homes bid near Wrenbury despite objections
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich college first to train staff on gaming and gambling dangers

in Charity news / Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges October 20, 2021
Reaseheath College - June 2021 (1) (1)

Reaseheath College in Nantwich is one of the first in the region to undergo specialist training on safeguarding students from gaming and gambling harm.

More than 170 members of staff at the college took part in a training workshop, delivered by Young Gamers & Gamblers Education Trust (YGAM).

YGAM is an education charity providing free training for educators, youth workers and organisations which work with children and young people.

It is to extend its training programme to colleges in the North West and around the UK.

Natalie Mottram, a member of the staff team at Reaseheath College, said: “The training gave staff an insight into modern day struggles facing young people with regards to addiction.

“It sparked a debate among staff across the college, who shared their experiences of dealing with students who have faced gambling addiction.

“The trainers were very passionate and knowledgeable, which had a great impact on the message they were getting across.”

The initiative is part of the Young Peoples Gambling Harm Prevention Programme which YGAM are delivering in partnership with Gamcare.

The national four-year programme aims to educate and safeguard millions of young people against gambling harms.

Kyle Riding, Head of National Programme at YGAM, said: “The team at Reaseheath have been a pleasure for our team to deliver training to.

“From the very start of our engagement with them, they have been committed to ensuring their staff understand the importance of safeguarding students when it comes to gaming and gambling related harms.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our work with Reaseheath and other colleges, schools and relevant organisations across Cheshire and the rest of the country.”

Between January and October 2021, YGAM have worked with more than 2,000 teachers and reached more than 500,000 young people.

Any organisations in the Nantwich area interested in taking part in YGAM’s training should contact [email protected]

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings