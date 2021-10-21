Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt happy with GT performance

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt delivered a workmanlike performance for Tolman Motorsport on his return to action in the British GT Championship at Donington Park.

He drove for the squad’s maiden outing with its newly acquired No.84 Bentley Continental GT3.

Witt took the second stint – driving well on an almost fully dry track with a wet set-up on the car – and ultimately took the flag in 11th position overall, third in the Silver-Am class.

“I’m happy with that to be honest,” said Witt.

“We ran softer bars and springs, so a full wet set-up, which meant it wasn’t easy in my stint with the track having fully dried out.

“So, coming away with a Silver-Am podium is great for the team on their first weekend with the car.

“We did have a few issues during practice, and in qualifying as well, just the sort of things you have working with a new car.

“Overall, we made some good progress during the weekend and I’m hoping I can build the relationship with Tolman Motorsport for next year.

“It would be fantastic to be back for a full season in British GT with the Bentley, so we’ll see what happens!

“It’s been great being back in a Bentley after a couple of years and it was fantastic working with the Tolman guys, and teaming with Ian for the first time,” added Witt.

“British GT is a first class championship and I’d love to be part of it again full-time next season if the opportunity is there.”