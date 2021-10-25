Campaigners to ring Nantwich bells on eve of COP26

Environmental campaigners will be ringing the bells of Nantwich on the eve of the world climate change conference in Glasgow.

Bell ringers will gather at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on October 30 to add their voices to the call for politicians to “Walk the Walk” and protect future generations.

The bells of the “cathedral of South Cheshire” will be sounding the alarm call at midday on October 30 on the eve of the international COP26 meeting.

It coincides with the Sustainable Nantwich climate walk along the River Weaver which starts at 10am on Saturday at Reaseheath College. Participants should meet at the library.

The gentle ramble along the river through Nantwich – from Reaseheath to the Coed Wen community woodland – will give people the chance to learn more about some of the town’s interconnected community environmental schemes.

Town Mayor Cllr Stuart Bostock and the leader of Cheshire East Council Cllr Sam Corcoran, the Civic Society, Nantwich in Bloom and other community groups will also take part.

St Mary’s bell tower captain Stefan Zientek and Rev Mark Hart said the team were keen to make their voices heard, including some of the younger and newest members who have been learning to ring since the last lockdown.

They said: “We are all very concerned about the impacts of climate change and biodiversity collapse on future generations.

“Humanity has lost its way. We have to show respect and love for God’s creation if we want to protect our children.”

Sustainable Nantwich campaigner Jeremy Herbert said now is a critical point in human history.

“World leaders have been burying their heads in the sand but they can’t ignore the climate emergency any longer.

“Boris Johnson last week told world leaders to ‘grow up’ and ‘listen to the scientists.’

“We are calling on him and his colleagues around the world to walk the walk. That’s what we are doing.

“The real power to change things lies in the hands of Governments.

“They make the laws. We need international action and there’s no time to lose.”

The community group has been a driving force behind an initiative to help and support Cheshire businesses in the drive to go for a zero carbon economy.

Working with Reaseheath College the new Cheshire Zero Carbon network kicks off with a virtual conference on Wednesday October 27.

The event is free and open to all.

For more information and to book your place go to:

https://www.reaseheath.ac.uk/net-zero-carbon-conference/