12 hours ago
Family of killed Audlem dad pay tribute after manslaughter verdict
12 hours ago
Police investigating alleged sex assault release CCTV image
17 hours ago
A500 closed after car crash and fire near Cheerbrook
1 day ago
CEC director of public health asks residents to mask up
3 days ago
Nantwich Town stunned by Morpeth second half fightback
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Are CEC wasting council taxpayers’ money?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion October 26, 2021
energy - chief executive appointed

Dear Editor,
Labour-run Cheshire East’s Energy Company has lost a whopping £151,000.

It is bad enough that local council taxpayers have recently been forced to pay large increases in the energy costs for their home… they also now have to bail out the council run Energy Company as well!

Cheshire East are failing to deliver efficiently and effectively many of the statutory services they are legally bound to deliver.

Why they ever thought they could be an electricity supply business as well, is a mystery?

Cheshire East should concentrate on their day job… and get that right.

Not go off at a tangent and try to deliver services where they have no experience and almost always results in the poor Council Taxpayers picking up the huge losses.

Cheshire East never seems to learn.

Six years ago Cheshire East bought the Royal Arcade Shopping Centre in Crewe for a totally excessive £6m.

All the shops have now been demolished and there is a demolition site in the centre of the town.

More £millions of Council taxpayers money wasted by Cheshire East.

Yours faithfully,

Cllr Brian Silvester
Leader
Putting Crewe First

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings