Tom Oliphant ends BTCC season with double points at Brands Hatch

Tarporley racing driver Tom Oliphant brought the curtain down on his British Touring Car Championship season with a valiant double-points performance at Brands Hatch.

And the 30-year-old also helped Team BMW clinch a record sixth consecutive BTCC Manufacturers/Constructors Championship title.

The West Surrey Racing driver enjoyed a competitive showing in both practice sessions ahead of qualifying.

In battle for pole, Oliphant was just three-tenths away from top spot and started the opening race of the finale in 14th.

The opening encounter saw the rear-wheel-drive ace begin his race day fightback with a charging drive to 11th, after making a number of moves as he hounded the back of Ollie Jackson’s Ford Focus.

Race two was over before it really began as he found himself the innocent victim of a multi-car accident on the opening lap which forced him to retire.

But he made the start of the final race of the season with moments to spare and he duly rewarded them with a charging drive.

Starting from the back of the grid, the two-time race winner carved his way up the order in what was a fraught reverse grid encounter to finish 15th.

Oliphant said: “It wasn’t the way I would have liked to have ended the season but I had fun and the car was mega.

“We were unlucky, but that has been the story of our year.

“Race one went to plan in terms of making progress but we sadly were in the wrong place at the wrong time in the second race.

“Given the amount of damage we suffered, the team did a mega job to turn the car around so it was nice to reward them with some points.

“I’m really pleased that BMW won the Manufacturers’ Championship for the sixth year in a row and it was fantastic to have played a part in that with some big points scores.

“Overall, it has been somewhat of a frustrating season. We’ve had a couple of great weekends but the rest of them have been tough.

“I’ve picked up four trophies though and held my head high throughout.”

Oliphant finished in 16th place in the overall individual standings on 129 points. The title as won by Ash Sutton, on 357 points.

(pics courtesy of Jakob Ebrey Photography)