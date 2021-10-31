Nantwich Town bag FA Trophy win over Barwell Town

Nantwich Town returned to winning ways in the FA Trophy with a home victory over Barwell Town.
But they had to do it the hard way after coming from behind – and with just 10 men.
After a slow start to the game, the Dabbers were suddenly hit by a red card when Prince Haywood was sent off on 21 minutes for a late tackle.
Ten minutes later, Barwell took advantage of the extra man and went ahead.
Kyron Stabana played a 1-2 with Dunkley before striking low into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.
The visitors continued to look threatening. Nesevic had a shot from the left of the box well saved by Wycherley.
Then a minute before half-time, Nantwich were thrown a lifeline with an equaliser.
A corner from the right found Cockerline whose header crashed off the bar.
But Connor O’Riordan reacted quickest in the box and was able to bundle home the rebound for his first Dabbers goal.
The 10-men emerged after the break buoyed by the levellers, and had a penalty appeal waved away on 49 minutes when Joel Stair headed into the arm of a Barwell defender.
And the hosts deservedly took the lead on the hour mark.
Cockerline’s cross from the byline found Joe Mwasile who brought it down and fired home expertly from close range.
As Barwell pushed for an equaliser, Nantwich hit them on the break on a number of occasions, with man of the match Tommy Montefiori leading the charge.
Both Mwasile and Cockerline went close to extending the lead but were denied by Barwell’s keeper.
And in the final minute, Wycherley ensured Nantwich progressed when he clawed away a cross from Jehvan Davidson-Miller which William Warren looked certain to score from.
(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)
