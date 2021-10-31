2 hours ago
Nantwich couple back quit campaign after century of smoking
3 hours ago
Thousands enjoy spooktacular event at Nantwich Showground
6 hours ago
Nantwich Town bag FA Trophy win over Barwell Town
1 day ago
Murder investigation launched after death of man in Audlem
2 days ago
Nantwich Centenarian Mary’s global birthday surprise!
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich Town bag FA Trophy win over Barwell Town

in Football / Nantwich Town / Sport October 31, 2021
First-half - first Nantwich goal - Connor O'Riordan celebrates scoring his goal (1)

Nantwich Town returned to winning ways in the FA Trophy with a home victory over Barwell Town.

But they had to do it the hard way after coming from behind – and with just 10 men.

After a slow start to the game, the Dabbers were suddenly hit by a red card when Prince Haywood was sent off on 21 minutes for a late tackle.

Ten minutes later, Barwell took advantage of the extra man and went ahead.

Kyron Stabana played a 1-2 with Dunkley before striking low into the bottom left corner from the edge of the box.

The visitors continued to look threatening. Nesevic had a shot from the left of the box well saved by Wycherley.

Then a minute before half-time, Nantwich were thrown a lifeline with an equaliser.

A corner from the right found Cockerline whose header crashed off the bar.

But Connor O’Riordan reacted quickest in the box and was able to bundle home the rebound for his first Dabbers goal.

First-half - first Nantwich goal - Connor O'Riordan with a powerful header (1)

Nantwich goal – Connor O’Riordan with a powerful header

The 10-men emerged after the break buoyed by the levellers, and had a penalty appeal waved away on 49 minutes when Joel Stair headed into the arm of a Barwell defender.

And the hosts deservedly took the lead on the hour mark.

Cockerline’s cross from the byline found Joe Mwasile who brought it down and fired home expertly from close range.

As Barwell pushed for an equaliser, Nantwich hit them on the break on a number of occasions, with man of the match Tommy Montefiori leading the charge.

Both Mwasile and Cockerline went close to extending the lead but were denied by Barwell’s keeper.

And in the final minute, Wycherley ensured Nantwich progressed when he clawed away a cross from Jehvan Davidson-Miller which William Warren looked certain to score from.

(Images courtesy of Jonathan White)

First-half - Man of the match Tommy Montefiori shoots at goal (1)

Second-half - second Nantwich goal - Joe Mwasile fires home to give The Dabbers the lead (1)

Second-half - second Nantwich goal - Joe Mwasile celebrates his goal with teammates (1)

Second-half - Connor Heath fights for the ball (1)

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Mindful Movement & Moments of Calm
Show all of Latest Listings