FEATURE: How is artificial intelligence changing these five industries?

Technology is growing at an exponential rate.

Smart devices are integrated into our everyday activities – from your home’s heating system to the coffee machine.

Artificial intelligence, also known as AI, has developed so quickly that it’s hard to keep track.

Many of us encounter AI on a daily basis without even realising it.

Technology has transformed all kinds of industries in recent years – from retail to public transport.

AI includes robotics, machine learning, automation, natural language processing and much more.

Let’s take a closer look at how AI has impacted these five industries.

Education

AI does not suffer from human bias. It can analyse the profiles of children and produce challenges and solutions for each child.

Of course, a good teacher could do the same thing – but it would take much longer.

AI is far more efficient and less likely to make a mistake.

AI plays a big role in the development of children these days and can help us identify learning difficulties.

We can also personalise teaching methods through AI. Everyone learns and tests differently.

With AI, we can adapt the classroom to each student and provide a bespoke learning experience.

Retail

Artificial intelligence can streamline processes and improve customer service.

We have all experienced the frustration of talking to a customer service robot.

In the future, AI will only enhance the customer service experience, and you will still get to talk to real people.

Hopefully, it will help you to access information much more easily and contact customer service reps.

Healthcare

There are likely to be more robots in surgery and virtual nurses.

Sounds terrifying, right? AI will make diagnoses, perform procedures and automate medication services.

Healthcare will become much more efficient, and hopefully, there will be fewer medical negligence cases.

Construction

AI is already embedded in construction power tools.

It can tell you the battery level, temperature and whether anything is broken within the tool.

AI can reduce the number of risks on construction sites and help workers to use tools safely.

But the benefits of machine learning don’t stop at safety management.

Director of Product for Milwaukee Power Tools, Steve Matson, commented: “There is an interesting runway in terms of what we can do with the machine learning model when applied to locations”.

The company has been incorporating new location technology into their tools, making them easier to find. Matson added “There is a little bit more secret sauce on the horizon as it pertains to tools.”

Public transport

AI analyses the data and best routes available for public transport systems.

You can plan out your journey with the help of artificial intelligence. It will calculate traffic delays, accidents and any roadworks on your journey.

People are far more likely to use public transport when they know exactly where to go and what service to get.

Say goodbye to scanning bus timetables, and hello to the new world of public transport.

Artificial intelligence has greatly benefited the modern world and improved the efficiency of numerous sectors.

Do your research and find out if AI can enhance your life today.

(Pic by mikemacmarketing)