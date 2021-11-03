Planet Doughnut boss delighted at Nantwich opening

The boss of Planet Doughnut has hailed the welcome they have received after opening a new outlet in Nantwich.

The company’s new store on Pillory Street opened for the first time on Friday – and customers were queuing down the road.

A busy weekend followed and boss Duncan McGregor said they have had plenty of customers throughout the week.

The Founder and Director said: “We opened to a queue of people waiting on the Friday and we’ve had a steady stream of customers daily.

“We have received a really warm welcome from the people of Nantwich.

“I’m so glad we decided to open in this lovely town!”

Duncan and Samantha McGregor started Planet Doughnut from their home garage back in 2017.

Since then, it has expanded and they have shops in Chester, Shrewsbury and Telford, before opening in Nantwich.

Dozens of outlets across the Midlands and North are also stockists and forecourts offering Planet Doughnut goods.