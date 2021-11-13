READER’S LETTER: Where are the poppies on lamp-posts?

Dear Editor,

Have you noticed that in the Nantwich Town Council area there is not a poppy adorning any of the lamp-posts?

Other towns seem to have embraced the sense of Remembrance time, reminding us that the Poppy Appeal needs our support to continue the sterling work the RBL does in supporting the Armed Forces, past and present.

Although the council has refused the Nantwich and District branch permission to display a poppy on ‘their’ lampposts it hasn’t stopped the branch putting collection boxes in prominent positions in many shops and manning stands in two supermarkets.

From a personal point of view, I was embarrassed at the generosity of members of the public when I manned a stand in a supermarket.

If, as it seems to me that a vast majority of ‘Dabbers’ support the Poppy Appeal, and the town council are supposed to represent the population, I find it difficult to reconcile their refusal to ‘loan’ the branch their lampposts.

When the request is submitted to the council next time, I wonder, if it is rejected, the councillors who vote against it are prepared to declare why.

When you next (and normally the only time) you see your councillor, that is when they are canvassing for your vote, ask how they voted on and are they proud of their decision.

Yours,

Proud Ex Squaddie and Dabber newcomer

Nantwich