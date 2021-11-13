1 day ago
Popular Nantwich pub Leopard set for expansion
1 day ago
Nantwich Christmas Lights Switch-On event
4 days ago
Man in court over Joshua Spender road death
5 days ago
Cheshire East unveils “ambitious” plan to transform bus services
5 days ago
Reaseheath College celebrates 100 years of cheesemaking at show
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

READER’S LETTER: Where are the poppies on lamp-posts?

in Features & Lifestyle / Letters & Opinion November 13, 2021
Remembrance Service - poppies (pic by Jonathan White)

Dear Editor,
Have you noticed that in the Nantwich Town Council area there is not a poppy adorning any of the lamp-posts?

Other towns seem to have embraced the sense of Remembrance time, reminding us that the Poppy Appeal needs our support to continue the sterling work the RBL does in supporting the Armed Forces, past and present.

Although the council has refused the Nantwich and District branch permission to display a poppy on ‘their’ lampposts it hasn’t stopped the branch putting collection boxes in prominent positions in many shops and manning stands in two supermarkets.

From a personal point of view, I was embarrassed at the generosity of members of the public when I manned a stand in a supermarket.

If, as it seems to me that a vast majority of ‘Dabbers’ support the Poppy Appeal, and the town council are supposed to represent the population, I find it difficult to reconcile their refusal to ‘loan’ the branch their lampposts.

When the request is submitted to the council next time, I wonder, if it is rejected, the councillors who vote against it are prepared to declare why.

When you next (and normally the only time) you see your councillor, that is when they are canvassing for your vote, ask how they voted on and are they proud of their decision.

Yours,

Proud Ex Squaddie and Dabber newcomer
Nantwich

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings