Villages team up to run Community Remembrance Garden in November

Villagers in Shavington and Weston have teamed up to show community spirit in a Community Remembrance Garden project.

More than a 1,000 people have been involved in putting together two gardens outside St Mark’s Church, Shavington and All Saints’ Church, Weston.

The initiative, led by the churches, has been a joint effort from children’s schools and groups in the local community.

The groups involved are Shavington Primary School, Weston primary school, Shavington Academy, Roundabouts Nursery, Rope Green Nursery, Edward Bear Club, St Mark’s Toddler and GLOW.

This year villages helped by knitting or crocheting poppies.

And organisers were overwhelmed with more than 600 poppies knitted.

These were made into a waterfall of poppies on the church cross and over the archways to each church.

Sara Randle, Children & Families worker for St Marks Church and organiser of the event, said: “Last year we organised a Community garden as we were unable to all come together to pay our respects for a Remembrance Service.

“This year, although restrictions are lifted we felt that people would still like to contribute and show their respect.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response. The children have been so creative in their artwork, with many writing poignant words.

“The knitted and crochet poppies are stunning and are a credit to the amazing community that we live in.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of the children and adults who have contributed to the display.

“I’d also like to add a huge personal to my own family who have spent many hours each night sewing the poppies together and helping me to put up the displays.”

The outdoor display will be up for the month of November for people to visit and enjoy.