12 hours ago
Fireworks cancelled for Nantwich Christmas Lights event
18 hours ago
Driver arrested after Nantwich crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injured
1 day ago
CEC cemetery strategy branded “callous” and “ludicrous”
2 days ago
Drivers in lucky escape after Nantwich crash leaves car on roof
3 days ago
“Performers” photography exhibition to open at Nantwich Civic Hall
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Villages team up to run Community Remembrance Garden in November

in Shavington / Village News / Willaston & Rope November 16, 2021
community remembrance garden

Villagers in Shavington and Weston have teamed up to show community spirit in a Community Remembrance Garden project.

More than a 1,000 people have been involved in putting together two gardens outside St Mark’s Church, Shavington and All Saints’ Church, Weston.

The initiative, led by the churches, has been a joint effort from children’s schools and groups in the local community.

The groups involved are Shavington Primary School, Weston primary school, Shavington Academy, Roundabouts Nursery, Rope Green Nursery, Edward Bear Club, St Mark’s Toddler and GLOW.

This year villages helped by knitting or crocheting poppies.

And organisers were overwhelmed with more than 600 poppies knitted.

remembrance garden - poppies waterfallThese were made into a waterfall of poppies on the church cross and over the archways to each church.

Sara Randle, Children & Families worker for St Marks Church and organiser of the event, said: “Last year we organised a Community garden as we were unable to all come together to pay our respects for a Remembrance Service.

“This year, although restrictions are lifted we felt that people would still like to contribute and show their respect.

“We have been overwhelmed by the response. The children have been so creative in their artwork, with many writing poignant words.

“The knitted and crochet poppies are stunning and are a credit to the amazing community that we live in.

“I am extremely grateful and proud of the children and adults who have contributed to the display.

“I’d also like to add a huge personal to my own family who have spent many hours each night sewing the poppies together and helping me to put up the displays.”

The outdoor display will be up for the month of November for people to visit and enjoy.

remembrance garden community in weston and shavington

community remembrance garden project

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Free painting classes by local arti...
Connected Community Partnership mee...
Show all of Latest Listings