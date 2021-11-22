Nantwich firms celebrate honours at South Cheshire Chamber awards

Nantwich businesses triumphed at the South Cheshire Chamber awards held at Reaseheath College.

The Cheese Shop on Hospital Street won “Start Up Business of the Year”, while mobility retailer Ableworld was crowned “Business of the Year (25 plus employees)”.

And Christopher Worrall was named “Apprentice of the Year” for his work with care provider Right at Home South Cheshire.

The Awards, which returned after a year out due to Covid, included guest speaker Falklands war hero Simon Weston.

He paid tribute to the business community’s resilience and innovation in the face of adversity.

Mr Weston CBE recounted the dreadful day when RFA Sir Galahad was blown up off the Falklands Islands leaving him with such horrific burn injuries his mother didn’t recognise her 20 year-old son.

“I had to reinvent myself just as many of you have during the pandemic,” he said.

“It’s this re-investment that makes you valuable and relevant. Well done, you have made it work.”

Stepping into the limelight were business stars in nine categories.

Crewe winners were Motherwell Cheshire, a service promoting the health of women and children, recognised for “Contribution to the Community”.

And Market Hall-based artist David Jewkes who runs community drawing classes, won “Excellence in Collaboration”, while Safe Opportunities, an organisation offering young

people a range of employability programmes, named “Ambassador of the Year”.

Other winners were Aqueduct Marina, Church Minshull for “Excellence in Customer Service” and health and safety consultants Rhino Safety as “Business of the Year (under 25 employees)”.

Ansa Environmental Services, in Middlewich, was named “Employer of the Year”.

Categories, winners and sponsors were:

*Ambassador of the Year*: Safe Opportunities (Cheshire East Council

*Apprentice of the Year*: Christopher Worrall, Right at Home South Cheshire

(Reaseheath College)

*Business of the Year* (under 25 employees): Rhino Safety (Hibberts LLP)

*Business of the Year* (25 and more employees): Ableworld (Cheshire College

South & West)

*Contribution to the Community*: Motherwell Cheshire (Bentley supported by

Cheshire Connect)

*Employer of the Year*: Ansa Environmental Services (Assurant)

*Excellence in Customer Service*: Aqueduct Marina (KPI Recruiting Ltd)

*Excellence in Collaboration*: David Jewkes (Construction Linx)

*Start Up Business of the Year*: The Cheese Shop (Right at Home supported

by South Cheshire Development Agency).

Chamber Chair Diane Wright said: “Simon Weston’s story is all about survival, rebuilding and determination and these themes resonate strongly.

“We are delighted to celebrate those who have not just survived but have rebuilt and renewed themselves and their businesses.”

Chief Executive Paul Colman said: “The ceremony was sorely missed last year but returned triumphantly giving the whole business community a chance to reflect and see just how far we have come.

“We will continue to showcase the fantastic array of businesses and talented individuals we have in South Cheshire, not only on awards night, but all year round and speak up for them at national level.”

For more on the Awards night go to www.southcheshirechamberbusinessawards.co.uk