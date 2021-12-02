Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes

Coole Lane in Nantwich has seen another crash – the third this week – after Cheshire East Council removed it from its winter gritting route.

The latest accident involved a skip lorry which crashed off the road into the ditch earlier today (December 2).

Witnesses told Nantwich News the driver was “okay” but “winded and shocked”.

One said: “I specifically complained to Cheshire East Council about this bend and barrier a week ago.”

The accident comes after a vehicle crashed into a wall along the same lane on Monday during the first cold snap of the winter.

Residents are furious that Coole Lane was removed from the council’s winter gritting route as part of its “Well Managed Highways” strategy brought in this year.

A scoring system used by Cheshire East Council rated all four stretches of Coole Lane – Austerson, Baddington, Coole Pilate and Newhall – as just 0.25.

Only roads scoring 1 (or 100%) were added to the council’s gritting routes.

We requested information on how the figure of 0.25 was reached for each Coole Lane section.

But the council has declined to provide this detail and insisted we submit a Freedom of Information request.

Other roads in and around Nantwich removed from the winter gritting route, and their scores, were:

Bridgemere Lane, Hunsterson 0.25

Hunsterson Road, Hunsterson 0.0

Calveley Hall Lane, Calveley 0.25

Checkley Lane, Checkley cum Wrinehill 0.35

Cock Lane, Broomhall 0.0

Colleys Lane, Willaston 0.0

Heatley Lane, Broomhall 0.0

Hollin Green Lane, Newhall 0.0

Long Lane, Alpraham 0.0

Long Lane, Brindley 0.0

Long Lane, Haughton 0.0

Long Lane, Spurstow 0.0

Long Lane, Wettenhall 0.0

Longhill Lane, Audlem 0.25

New Road, Dodcott cum Wilkesley 0.60 (reinstated after further consultation)

New Road, Wrenbury cum Frith 0.60 (reinstated after further consultation)

Sound Lane, Sound 0.35

Swanley Lane, Burland 0.0

Wettenhall Road, Cholmondeston 0.10

Wettenhall Road, Poole 0.10

Winsford Road, Cholmondeston 0.25

Winsford Road, Wettenhall 0.25

Wrenbury Road, Dodcott cum Wilkesley 0.50 (reinstated after further consultation)

Wrenbury Road, Marbury cun Quoisley 0.50 (reinstated after further consultation)

Wrinehill Road, Blakenhall 0.25

Wrinehill Road, Lea 0.25

A number of factors are used by CEC in the “scoring matrix” for winter routes, but these do NOT include speed limits. Factors used are:

public transport – If public transport infrastructure or routes on a road length and from a safety view point considers the likes of automatic and manned level crossings and from a connectivity view point the national cycle network, bus routes and railway stations. Bus routes categorised according to usage

– If public transport infrastructure or routes on a road length and from a safety view point considers the likes of automatic and manned level crossings and from a connectivity view point the national cycle network, bus routes and railway stations. Bus routes categorised according to usage council – If road length joins section of carriageway treated by an adjacent authority

– If road length joins section of carriageway treated by an adjacent authority business parks – Locations of business parks as identified on the Cheshire East website

Locations of business parks as identified on the Cheshire East website education – Location of educational establishments with scoring factors depending on reliance on vehicles for access

Location of educational establishments with scoring factors depending on reliance on vehicles for access topology – Altitude of a road, if it is exposed, if there is a flooding issues and if a road falls towards a major road at a gradient which is equal to or greater than 1 in 10

– Altitude of a road, if it is exposed, if there is a flooding issues and if a road falls towards a major road at a gradient which is equal to or greater than 1 in 10 climate – Presence of known climatic issues

– Presence of known climatic issues emergency – Presence of emergency services and large health care centres etc.

– Presence of emergency services and large health care centres etc. establishments – Presence of care homes, crematoriums, public cemeteries and centres of communities (ie a village centre )

– Presence of care homes, crematoriums, public cemeteries and centres of communities (ie a village centre ) communities – Access to a hamlets and villages

– Access to a hamlets and villages infrastructure – Presence of supermarkets, retail centres, refuse centres and utility infrastructure

Outside of main A roads and some B road classed as key connection routes, all other roads were risk-assessed using the criteria above.

CEC says this was carried out “using data already held, by individual assessment and also using local knowledge and experience”.

“For a road to be included through the risk assessment process, a score totalling 1 (ie 100%) must be achieved.”

Only four roads in Nantwich were added to the gritting routes for achieving the score of 1.0.

These were Manor Road, Park View, Birchin Lane and Davenport Avenue.

The factors/categories can be viewed here.

A map of roads retained and removed in Nantwich area can be viewed here.

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a comment and are awaiting a reply.