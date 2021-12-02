34 mins ago
Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes
7 hours ago
Nantwich grandmother pens children’s book during lockdown
18 hours ago
A51 Chester Road near Nantwich set to reopen in two weeks
1 day ago
Motorcyclist injured in crash on A51 at Bridgemere
2 days ago
Residents angry over Coole Lane removal from CEC gritting route
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Third crash on Coole Lane after road removed from CEC gritting routes

in Audlem / Environment / Human Interest / Incident / News / Politics / Sound / Village News December 2, 2021
Coole Lane accident, skip lorry

Coole Lane in Nantwich has seen another crash – the third this week – after Cheshire East Council removed it from its winter gritting route.

The latest accident involved a skip lorry which crashed off the road into the ditch earlier today (December 2).

Witnesses told Nantwich News the driver was “okay” but “winded and shocked”.

One said: “I specifically complained to Cheshire East Council about this bend and barrier a week ago.”

The accident comes after a vehicle crashed into a wall along the same lane on Monday during the first cold snap of the winter.

Residents are furious that Coole Lane was removed from the council’s winter gritting route as part of its “Well Managed Highways” strategy brought in this year.

crash skip lorry coole lane

A scoring system used by Cheshire East Council rated all four stretches of Coole Lane – Austerson, Baddington, Coole Pilate and Newhall – as just 0.25.

Only roads scoring 1 (or 100%) were added to the council’s gritting routes.

We requested information on how the figure of 0.25 was reached for each Coole Lane section.

But the council has declined to provide this detail and insisted we submit a Freedom of Information request.

Other roads in and around Nantwich removed from the winter gritting route, and their scores, were:

Bridgemere Lane, Hunsterson 0.25
Hunsterson Road, Hunsterson 0.0
Calveley Hall Lane, Calveley 0.25
Checkley Lane, Checkley cum Wrinehill 0.35
Cock Lane, Broomhall 0.0
Colleys Lane, Willaston 0.0
Heatley Lane, Broomhall 0.0
Hollin Green Lane, Newhall 0.0
Long Lane, Alpraham 0.0
Long Lane, Brindley 0.0
Long Lane, Haughton 0.0
Long Lane, Spurstow 0.0
Long Lane, Wettenhall 0.0
Longhill Lane, Audlem 0.25
New Road, Dodcott cum Wilkesley 0.60 (reinstated after further consultation)
New Road, Wrenbury cum Frith 0.60 (reinstated after further consultation)
Sound Lane, Sound 0.35
Swanley Lane, Burland 0.0
Wettenhall Road, Cholmondeston 0.10
Wettenhall Road, Poole 0.10
Winsford Road, Cholmondeston 0.25
Winsford Road, Wettenhall 0.25
Wrenbury Road, Dodcott cum Wilkesley 0.50 (reinstated after further consultation)
Wrenbury Road, Marbury cun Quoisley 0.50 (reinstated after further consultation)
Wrinehill Road, Blakenhall 0.25
Wrinehill Road, Lea 0.25

A number of factors are used by CEC in the “scoring matrix” for winter routes, but these do NOT include speed limits. Factors used are:

  • public transport – If public transport infrastructure or routes on a road length and from a safety view point considers the likes of automatic and manned level crossings and from a connectivity view point the national cycle network, bus routes and railway stations. Bus routes categorised according to usage
  • council – If road length joins section of carriageway treated by an adjacent authority
  • business parks – Locations of business parks as identified on the Cheshire East website
  • education – Location of educational establishments with scoring factors depending on reliance on vehicles for access
  • topology – Altitude of a road, if it is exposed, if there is a flooding issues and if a road falls towards a major road at a gradient which is equal to or greater than 1 in 10
  • climate – Presence of known climatic issues
  • emergency – Presence of emergency services and large health care centres etc.
  • establishments – Presence of care homes, crematoriums, public cemeteries and centres of communities (ie a village centre )
  • communities – Access to a hamlets and villages
  • infrastructure – Presence of supermarkets, retail centres, refuse centres and utility infrastructure

Outside of main A roads and some B road classed as key connection routes, all other roads were risk-assessed using the criteria above.

CEC says this was carried out “using data already held, by individual assessment and also using local knowledge and experience”.

“For a road to be included through the risk assessment process, a score totalling 1 (ie 100%) must be achieved.”

Only four roads in Nantwich were added to the gritting routes for achieving the score of 1.0.

These were Manor Road, Park View, Birchin Lane and Davenport Avenue.

The factors/categories can be viewed here.

A map of roads retained and removed in Nantwich area can be viewed here.

We have contacted Cheshire East Council for a comment and are awaiting a reply.

Coole Lane accident in icy conditions

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings