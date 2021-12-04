4 hours ago
“Very Best in Stand Up” to host New Year’s Eve comedy night in Nantwich

in Arts & Entertainment / What's On & Reviews December 4, 2021
comedy New Year's Eve show

The popular New Year’s Eve comedy show returns to Nantwich on December 31 with a stellar line up of acts and DJ to see in 2022.

Hosting the evening is Liverpool funnyman Sam Avery, whose observational style instantly puts audiences at ease allowing him to regale them with his tales of everyday life.

Sam has gained a reputation for being able to spark the dullest of rooms into life with his infectious humour and quick wit which makes him ideal as either an act or compere.

The first act is Freddie Quinne.

Now based in Manchester, award-winning comedian Freddy has had a meteoric rise into some of the biggest clubs in the country.

His willingness to break away from his set and involve the crowd leads for an engaging and memorable set backed up with frantic energy and raw emotion.

Following on is star of Britain’s Got Talent, “El Baldinho” – a comedian and magician of no repute.

Don’t expect political satire, do expect silliness and your jaw aching from laughter.

As well as on BGT, he also headlines family friendly comedy events at The Comedy Store, Up The Creek, and The Frog and Bucket.

He regularly appears at Glee Clubs and is booked by national comedy agencies and large festivals.

The closing act is the marvellous Dan Nightingale, a certified headliner for years on the UK comedy circuit.

Dan has had one of the biggest lockdown success stories with his “Have A Word” podcast becoming one of the most popular shows in the country.

At the time of writing they are third favourite (ahead of Adele!!) to be Christmas #1 with their charity single.

The New Year’s Eve show at Nantwich Civic Hall will start at 8pm with the comedy section finishing at around 10.30pm, when there will be music and dancing into the New Year.

Tickets are £20 and available from seetickets.com and at Nantwich Civic Hall.

NYE comedy show in Nantwich

