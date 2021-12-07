8 hours ago
Christmas choral music concert at St Mary’s Church Nantwich

in Music Reviews / What's On & Reviews December 7, 2021
Concordia perform in their Christmas choral music concert at St Mary’s Church Nantwich (1)

Concordia performed a Christmas choral music concert at St Mary’s Church in Nantwich on Saturday, writes Jonathan White.

Alison Phillips was the conductor, accompanied by John Gough on piano.

Concordia members who performed were Sopranos (Helen Eite, Mary Harris, Annabel Neilsen, Erin O’Brien), Tenors (Philip Jackson, Paul O’Brien), Altos (Vanessa Layfield, Eve Powers, Rachel Roach), Basses (Jonathan Layfield, Neil Phillips, Nigel Phipps).

Music performed by the choir to an appreciative audience was ‘Saw Three Ships’ (traditional words – Reginald Jacques (1894 – 1969)); ‘A Lullaby of the Nativity’ (Richard Blackford (b. 1954)), ‘Lo, how a Rose e’er blooming’ (melody 14th century German arr. David Blackwell (b. 1961)), ‘A little child there is yborn’ Malcolm Archer (b.1952); ‘I saw three ships’ (Richard Rodney Bennett (1936-2012)), ‘Lully, Lulla, Lullay’ (Philip Stopford (b. 1971)), ‘In dulci jubilo’ (old German carol arr. Bob Chilcott (b.1955)); ‘The Holy Boy’ (John Ireland (1879-1962)), ‘A spotless rose’ (Paul Mealor (b. 1975)), ‘Christmas Day in the morning’ (Gustav Holst (1874-1934)); ‘Lullay my liking’ (Gustav Holst (1874-1934)), ‘Hymn to the Virgin’ (Benjamin Britten (1913-1976)), ‘Sussex Carol’ (traditional English arr. Bob Chilcott (b.1955)); and ‘We need a little Christmas’ (Jerry Herman (1931-2019)).

Refreshments were served in the church after the concert. The concert was free entry with donations going to St Mary’s Church, Nantwich.

Concordia are a chamber choir associated with St Mary’s Church, where they rehearse and perform.

The choir formed in the summer of 2020 during the pandemic, when a small group decided to meet outside in a garden to sing socially distanced together for fun.

Future Concordia performances at St Mary’s Church, Nantwich: -Palm Sunday 10th April 2022 (6pm) – Bob Chilcott’s St John Passion.-Sunday 29th May 2022 (6pm) – Choral Evensong.-Saturday 4th June 2022 (7:30pm) – Concert.

For further information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/concordiamfaw/

