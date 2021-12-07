Nantwich Town appoint Gordon McKinnon as facilities director

Nantwich Town have appointed Gordon McKinnon to the board as facilities director.
He will be to oversee all club facilities at Optimum Pay stadium, main pitch and the Applewood Independent 3G pitch.
Mr Mckinnon retired last year following a 43-year career in business.
He spent 23 years in various management roles in Marks & Spencer, included opening stores in Hong Kong and Singapore.
He worked with Manchester City Council for five years on the rebuild of Manchester City Centre following the IRA bomb in 1996.
He managed The Trafford Centre for eight years and took up a role as Operations Director with intu based in London, running 17 of the largest shopping centres in the country until his retirement in 2020.
Father-of-three Mr McKinnon and family have lived in Nantwich for 27 years.
He has followed his local football club wherever he has lived, including Sutton United, Chelsea, Cardiff City, Man Utd, Aston Villa, Colchester Utd, Linfield, Northampton Town, Crewe Alex and Nantwich Town.
Nantwich Town Chairman Jon Gold said: “I have known Gordon in both a personal and professional capacity for many years.
“I am delighted he has agreed to join us, as his vast experience and skills will be an invaluable and much needed asset to the club, in helping to both maintain and develop our wonderful facilities and taking the club forward strongly into the future.”
