Reaseheath apprentice butcher wins gold at Worldskills finals

in Human Interest / News / Schools & Colleges December 13, 2021
butcher Jason Edwards - gold medal winner 1 (1)

A Reaseheath College trained butchery apprentice has proved a cut above by winning a gold medal at the WorldSkills UK Butchery national finals.

Jason Edwards, 27, completed his FDQ Diploma in Professional Butchery (Level 2) at the Nantwich college last year and manages Littlers Butchers in Hartford.

It is his second medal at national level and follows the bronze award which he won at the WorldSkillsUK finals in 2019.

Jason has now moved up to international level and will represent Team GB in the apprentice category at the World Butchers Challenge in California, USA, next September.

He said: “I really enjoyed this year’s WorldSkills UK butchery finals.

“Winning the gold medal was unexpected but amazing, particularly as the standard was so high.

“Both the 2019 and 2021 competitions have been valuable learning experiences and have given me skills and creative ideas to take forward to the World Butchers’ Challenge.

“Butchery is a great career for young people, particularly if you like being active and creating things with your hands.

“There are also a lot of opportunities for progression.

“I’d like to thanks my bosses at Littlers Butchers and my Reaseheath trainers for all their support, particularly on the more technical aspects of butchery.”

Jason Edwards competing - Worldskills

Jason Edwards competing

WorldSkills UK is a celebration of vocational skills training and showcases technical expertise and professionalism required by apprentices.

The ‘Olympic style’ competition features more than 60 skills and contestants must demonstrate the UK and international standards required by their particular industry.

The seven butchery finalists included a second Reaseheath Level 2 apprentice, Richard Silverman from The Lambing Shed Farm Shop, Knutsford.

The contestants completed two days of intense competition during which they were marked for innovation, creativity, precision, presentation, work ethic and a structured method of approach along with safe and hygienic working practice.

butcher - Richard Silverman competing 2 (1)

Richard Silverman competing

Reaseheath Master Butcher Gary Evans said: “I was very proud and delighted that Jason’s talents have been recognised for the second time by WorldSkillsUK.

“His attitude is very mature and his innovation, craft skills and time management are excellent.

“I’m excited to see how he progresses at international level and I think he has a great future ahead of him.”

Watch the video, below:

