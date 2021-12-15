5 hours ago
Cockerline double as Nantwich Town beat Altrincham in Cheshire Cup
6 hours ago
Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt returns to Hankook 24h Dubai
2 days ago
Police appeal after man seriously assaulted in Nantwich
3 days ago
Nantwich mum scoops £5,000 Aldi golden ticket
3 days ago
Midfielder Matt Bell re-signs for Nantwich Town
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich racing driver Jordan Witt returns to Hankook 24h Dubai

in Motorsport / Sport December 15, 2021
BMW Jordan Witt Hankook 24HR Dubai

Nantwich race ace Jordan Witt will make a return to the annual Hankook 24H Dubai in January.

Witt has signed a deal with Schubert Motorsport to pilot the squad’s new BMW M4 GT3.

And both driver and team have their sights set on challenging for victory.

It marks the first competitive outing for the German team’s new BMW M4.

The twice-round-the-clock encounter at Dubai Autodrome on January 14 and 15 was previously won by Schubert Motorsport previously won in 2011.

Witt will team-up with fellow Briton Nick Yelloly and German duo Jens Liebhauser and Marcel Lenerz.

He said: “This is such an awesome opportunity.

“I can’t thank everyone at Schubert enough and I obviously cannot wait to get behind the wheel of the BMW M4 GT3 for the first time – it’s a mega car and if it goes as fast as it looks, we’ve got a great chance in the Dubai 24 Hours.

“The guys have put together a strong line-up with Nick, who is obviously a BMW works driver, Marcel and Jens and I really am looking forward to teaming with them.

Jordan Witt

Jordan Witt

“I’ve got a lot of experience in a variety of GT3 cars, including Lamborghini, Bentley and McLaren, so it’s an exciting prospect to be racing a new marque.”

Witt was GTC Class Champion in British GT in 2011, GT Cup Champion in 2016 and Silver Cup winner of the prestigious Total 24 Hours of Spa in 2019.

He raced a Lamborghini in the Fanatec GT2 European Series this year as well as in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe.

He also contested the final round of the British GT Championship season in a Bentley Continental GT3.

His only prior experience of the Dubai 24H came in 2019, racing in the GT4 class.

“Although the BMW M4 GT3 is new to me and it’ll be the first time working with Schubert, I’m very confident we have a fantastic package and will be able to hit the ground running,” he added.

“It’s an exciting new challenge, and there will be a lot to learn, but I really am very confident we can try to fight for the win.”

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
New Leaf Supporting Women in Cheshi...
Dementia Friendly Nantwich group ba...
Show all of Latest Listings