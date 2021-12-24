St Mary’s Church in Acton stages annual Carol Service

A Carol Service took place at St Mary’s Church on Monks Lane in Acton near Nantwich, writes Jonathan White.

The service was led by Rev Anne Lawson.

Christmas carols sung by the St Mary’s Church Choir and the congregation were ‘O Come, All Ye Faithful’, ‘It Came Upon the Midnight Clear’, ‘O Little Town of Bethlehem’, ‘Once in Royal David’s City’, ‘While shepherds watched their flocks’, ‘As with Gladness Men of Old’, and ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing’.

The organist was Peter Foster, and a collection was made towards church funds.

Mulled wine and mince pies were served at the rear of the church after the Service.

Visitors could also view 25 Christmas trees inside the church, each dressed to depict popular Christmas carols and songs.

Trees were sponsored and decorated by parishioners, local societies, and local businesses.

Outside in the churchyard there was a Nativity scene, dozens of wooden stars and numerous trees were dressed in lights.

A handmade garland was hung on each church door and the Almshouses were decorated with lights.

A representative from St Mary’s Church, Acton said: “This is always a lovely service.

“We sing Christmas carols because they are a way of telling the story of the nativity and the birth of Jesus Christ.”

All events at the church raise valuable funds for St Mary’s Church, a Grade 1 listed building.

For further information visit https://stmarysacton.org/