Nantwich Paralympic star Andrew Small awarded MBE

Nantwich-based Paralympics star Andrew Small has been awarded the MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Small, a Paralympic sprint and middle distance athlete who won Gold at Tokyo, was honoured for services to athletics.

Small, a former South Cheshire College student, triumphed brilliantly in the T33 100m final last summer.

On Twitter, Small said today: “Delighted to announce that I’ve been named in the New Year’s Honours List for services to Athletics and Paralympic Sport! Thank you all for the support and Happy New Year Everyone.”

Small won bronze in the same event in Rio in 2016 as well as at the 2017 World Championships in London.

He went one better with a silver at the World Championships in Dubai in 2019.

Small, whose impairment is the result of nerve damage that affects him both neurologically and physically, started his para-athletics career in 2013.

The Stockport Harriers club athlete said he was inspired to take up the sport while watching the Paralympic Games in London in 2012.