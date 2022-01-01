Prince’s Trust Team in South Cheshire graduates in style

A group of young people from Crewe have graduated from a Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service-led Prince’s Trust programme.

The graduation took place at Crewe Hall, and the team of nine who were all dressed in evening dress, attended the event.

To graduate, team members all gave a two-minute speech about their time on the course.

Speeches were in front of an audience of local dignitaries, family, friends and people who have helped and mentored them over the 12-week course.

The ceremony started with an official welcome from the High Sheriff of Cheshire before the presentation took place and then followed by closing remarks from Councillor Rachel Bailey from the Cheshire Fire Authority.

The graduates included:

Kathryn Bennett

Ethan Capper

Joseph Dutton

Ranya Hadir

Ryan Hancock

Marcus Hutton

Doug Muirhead

Scott Perberdy

Cathryn Whitworth

Sarah McCreaddie is the Prince’s Trust Programme Manager for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and works with teams in Crewe.

She said: “I think these individuals should be very proud of what they have achieved.

“It has been a lot of hard work and they definitely deserve to celebrate this now, it has been a pleasure to lead them and work with them over the last 12 weeks.”

The team took part in activities during the programme, including:

A team building residential

A community project

Food hygiene, health and safety and first aid courses

CV and interview skills workshop

Body language workshop

The Prince’s Trust Team programme is a 12-week free course giving young people between the ages of 16 and 25 a chance to learn new skills, complete qualifications and gain greater self-confidence.

The next teams will be running from January 24 2022 and Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is now recruiting for team members.

Anyone interested aged between 16 and 25 can find more information and how to apply on Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service website.