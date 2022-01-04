3 hours ago
Yobs pelt A500 traffic with bricks from bridge in Willaston
4 hours ago
Ansa gives bin collection update for Cheshire East residents
4 hours ago
Nantwich man jailed after police seize kilo of cocaine from vehicle
1 day ago
Willaston woman’s stamps donation appeal for bone cancer charity
3 days ago
Nantwich rail passengers urged to check emergency timetable
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich DJ continues online shows in face of pandemic

in Human Interest / News January 4, 2022
Local DJ Alan Woodhouse performs to his fans (1)

Big-hearted Nantwich DJ Alan Woodhouse has continued to keep up the spirits of his fans with another live online performance, writes Jonathan White.

Since the start of the pandemic, Alan has streamed more than 85 hours of free live music from his house in Nantwich to people around the world via DJ streaming website, PlayDJ.TV

His latest “virtual” gig took place on December 30 with a range of Classic Disco music during his two-hour set.

It included music from Barry White, Chic, Earth Wind & Fire, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Odyssey, and The O’Jays.

Alan has been DJing since 1994, playing Trance, Disco/Nu Disco, Funky House and Old Skool House music.

Local DJ Alan Woodhouse (1)

Local DJ Alan Woodhouse

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the live music sector.

Alan’s sets have helped raise awareness and support for DJs, entertainers, and the events industry, which includes nightclubs and live music venues.

He said: “Seeing what is happening in Wales, Scotland and Ireland many people are isolating, and many are still wary about crowded spaces at the moment.

“So, this is another chance to broadcast a Live DJ set into someone’s home – a great alternative during this difficult holiday period.

“Also, a Classic Disco set is a great tonic for the middle of winter.”

Visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alan.woodhouse.5

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Crewe & Nantwich Talking Newspaper
Show all of Latest Listings