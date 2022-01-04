Nantwich DJ continues online shows in face of pandemic

Big-hearted Nantwich DJ Alan Woodhouse has continued to keep up the spirits of his fans with another live online performance, writes Jonathan White.

Since the start of the pandemic, Alan has streamed more than 85 hours of free live music from his house in Nantwich to people around the world via DJ streaming website, PlayDJ.TV

His latest “virtual” gig took place on December 30 with a range of Classic Disco music during his two-hour set.

It included music from Barry White, Chic, Earth Wind & Fire, Evelyn “Champagne” King, Odyssey, and The O’Jays.

Alan has been DJing since 1994, playing Trance, Disco/Nu Disco, Funky House and Old Skool House music.

The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the live music sector.

Alan’s sets have helped raise awareness and support for DJs, entertainers, and the events industry, which includes nightclubs and live music venues.

He said: “Seeing what is happening in Wales, Scotland and Ireland many people are isolating, and many are still wary about crowded spaces at the moment.

“So, this is another chance to broadcast a Live DJ set into someone’s home – a great alternative during this difficult holiday period.

“Also, a Classic Disco set is a great tonic for the middle of winter.”

Visit Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/alan.woodhouse.5