Nantwich Food Festival invites new volunteers to event

Nantwich Food Festival organiser are to stage a “welcome” event for new volunteers helping out at the 2024 show.

The festival can only go ahead thanks to the hundreds of volunteers who devote their time each year.

Organisers are hoping to recruit more help for this year’s event – and they will be invited to a special “welcome” evening at The Leopard pub in Nantwich on Tuesday May 28 from 7pm.

Festival Volunteer Manager Ana Martins said: “The idea of this evening is to provide a welcoming, social environment so that anyone who might be interested in volunteering for the Festival can hear more about what this could entail.

“The Festival needs a veritable army of volunteers to cover the three days of the Festival weekend itself.”

Tasks over the Festival weekend, which takes place between August 30 and September 1 this year, include directing exhibitors to their pitch for unloading and setting out goods, putting up signage and giving information and advice to visitors.

They also ensure all areas are welcoming, clean and tidy and all exhibitor and public waste is recycled as the Festival seeks to become more sustainable.

Additional marquee managers will be needed this year to help spread the workload so everything runs smoothly in the two large marquees and town centre area.

Information, support and training are provided free and experienced managers are at hand so new volunteers are never left without support.

Ana added: “We have volunteers from teens to 80+ year olds from all backgrounds, so we can use whatever skills and experience you may have!

“If you would like to hear more about how to join us as a volunteer and become part of the success of Nantwich Food Festival, then just come along to the Welcome Evening at The Leopard on May 28th.”

Another opportunity to engage with Festival volunteers will be at Nantwich Farmers Market on June 29.

If you are interested in volunteering, but cannot make the Welcome Evening, or want to hear more about volunteering roles email Ana on [email protected]