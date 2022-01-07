Tickets out for Nantwich Town v Stockport in Cheshire Cup

Tickets are now available for Nantwich Town’s Cheshire Senior Cup clash with Stockport County.
The Third Round fixture will take place at The Optimum Pay Stadium on Tuesday February 1 at 7.45pm.
The Dabbers beat Altrincham 3-2 at The J. Davidson in the Second Round thanks to goals from Joel Stair and a brace from Dan Cockerline.
Stockport will provide another tough test against National League opposition.
“We will need your support as we look to continue our quest to retain the Cheshire Senior Cup for the third consecutive season,” said a Dabbers spokesman.
Tickets for the fixture can be purchased by both sets of supporters using the link below:
https://nantwichtownfc.ktckts.com/event/ntfcstock/ntfc-vs-stockport-cheshire-senior-cup
Nantwich return to Northern Premier League action tomorrow (January 8) away at Stalybridge Celtic, kick off 3pm.
The Dabbers are second from bottom, but boast a better away record than at home in the league this season.
Stalybridge are in 15th place, seven points ahead of Nantwich.
