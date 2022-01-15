Crewe and Nantwich Conservative MP Kieran Mullan is being urged to air his views on the Downing Street lockdown parties as pressure grows on Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A number of Tory MPs have now publicly declared they have written to the chairman of the 1922 Committee to say they have no confidence in the PM.

If 54 Conservative MPs write a letter, it will trigger a leadership vote.

And today Downing Street issued an apology to the Queen for parties held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Crewe and Nantwich Labour Party says it wants Dr Mullan to tell his constituents his views on the scandal surrounding the parties held in May 2020 and April 2021.

A local Labour Party spokesperson said: “We are aware of accounts from Crewe and Nantwich residents who were not able to attend the funerals of loved ones when they were limited to 10 people only.

“They were unable to share precious moments with newborn babies in their family.

“They worked 12 hour shifts in full PPE, caring for those who were dying of Covid. And were not able to visit loved ones in care homes.

“And now we know that while people in Crewe and Nantwich were making these sacrifices, Boris Johnson was hosting parties in Downing Street which clearly breached the guidance that applied to everyone else.

“Kieran Mullan MP has been silent on this since it came to light before Christmas, but we feel he owes it to his constituents to make his position clear on this matter.

“Party politics aside, Crewe and Nantwich residents need an MP who will stand up for them.

“There is still time for him to rectify this, and we call upon him to do this now by writing a letter calling for Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister.”

We have contacted Dr Mullan on Friday (January 14) for his comments and are awaiting a reply.

(pic under creative commons Photo_ Annika Haas (EU2017EE)