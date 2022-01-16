Nantwich Choral Society – Great Big Come and Sing Day

On Saturday 5th February 2022 Nantwich Choral Society are holding our annual Come and Sing Day. We thought that after nearly two years of trials and tribulations, Handel’s MESSIAH would be a very appropriate choice of music. The day will be conducted by John Naylor, with Simon Russell (organist), Nantwich Sinfonia (leader Alison Loram) and soloists Heather Buckmaster – soprano, Bethan Langford – mezzo soprano, Joseph Buckmaster – tenor and Piran Legg – bass baritone.

The day will be held in the beautiful St Mary’s Church, Church Lane, Nantwich, CW5 5RQ and in the evening will be a performance of Messiah fo anyone who loves good music. Rehearsals are from 10.30-12.30 and 14.15-16.00 with the performance at 18.00. Booking forms for singers are available for download from www.nantwichchoral.org.uk and tickets for the evening may be obtained from Nantwich Civic Hall, on the door and online from WeGotTickets.com – £10 and students £5.

.Further information from www.nantwichchoral.org.uk.