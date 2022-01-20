The Crewe Honda Centre vaccination centre has celebrated a year of giving life-saving jabs, with more than 100,000 administered.

The Crewe motorcycle dealership was transformed into a Covid vaccination centre last year and reaches the milestone of one year of operation on Sunday.

During the past 12 months, the vaccination centre has administered more than 100,000 jabs to people across South Cheshire.

The premises, which have been in the Morris family for more than 100 years, were undergoing a renovation when pharmacy owner Raj Patel MBE of Hollowood Chemists came up with the idea of using the space for vaccinations with best friend Roger Morris, managing director of Crewe Honda Centre.

Roger agreed and the site was approved by NHS England and the local NHS commissioning group and has since facilitated to provide up to 4,000 jabs a week.

Roger has not taken any rental payment as a gesture to help the local community in the fight against the pandemic.

Roger and Raj teamed up again in May 2021, to open a second local Covid vaccination centre at the Acacia Suite (Masonic Hall Willaston) on Wybunbury Road in Willaston.

This made it easier for Nantwich people surrounding areas to receive vaccinations.

The use of the hall has also been donated free of charge for vaccinations to support the NHS.

Roger said: “It has been a pleasure to play my part in the fight against Covid.

“Donating my Honda showroom was the least I could do in these unprecedented times.

“Thanks to everyone involved in the running of the site and to Honda for supporting me.”

Jainil Patel (Clinical Lead, Hollowood Vaccination Centre) said: “At Hollowood Chemists, we have had the honour and privilege to be given the opportunity to provide a life-saving service to the local community of Crewe and Nantwich.

“We have worked tirelessly to use our expertise in clinical safety and medical practice to transform the Crewe Honda Centre in Crewe and the Masonic Hall in Nantwich into high quality vaccine centres.

“This collaboration has not only meant that the great vaccination needs of the local area have been met, but that we have been able to provide the service with high quality, efficiency and confidence.

“It is through fantastic teamwork and great effort from all involved, that my team and I have been able to vaccinate almost 150,000 patients across the two sites.

“It has been the best experience of my life, and I cannot urge the public more to get their jabs if eligible.”