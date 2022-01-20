9 hours ago
Five days for residents to have say on Cheshire Police budget

in Crime / Human Interest / News January 20, 2022
police presence at Peacock in Willaston, Nantwich

Residents in Crewe and Nantwich have a few days left to make their views known on the level of council tax people pay for their police service.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Dwyer’s survey will close at midday on Tuesday January 25.

He launched his ‘Your Police Budget 2022/23’ survey asking residents to give their views on the police precept – the part of council tax that goes towards Cheshire Constabulary.

You can take the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/yourpolicebudget2022-23

Mr Dwyer, Police and Crime Commissioner for Cheshire, said: “I want to say a big thank you to everyone who has already shared their views with me.

“If you haven’t already then please do.

“It’s my job to set the budget and ensure that our police service effectively serves us and I need as much feedback as possible to do this effectively.”

The Commissioner is asking local people if they would be willing to pay approximately 83p per month extra via the police precept, for the average band D household.

The police budget proposed by the Commissioner includes:

– 120 extra officers recruited
– 63 more front line staff in areas such as the Force Call Centre
– Funding for more road safety initiatives and action against anti-social behaviour

As well as the online the survey, the Commissioner has sought views from Cheshire residents at a number of ‘consultation roadshows’ held around the county, where people could complete the survey and speak to the Commissioner in person.

The survey will close at midday on Tuesday 25 January.

To request a hard copy of the survey, email [email protected]

