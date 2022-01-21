56 mins ago
CEC councillors told NOT to use ward budgets for gritting
5 hours ago
Nantwich pet pooch Beans is top dog on TikTok!
5 hours ago
New year of live comedy kicks off in Nantwich next month
22 hours ago
Crewe vaccination centre celebrates 100,000 life-saving jabs
2 days ago
Cheshire East pays out £6,600 after Ombudsman complaints upheld
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert
banner-advert

Nantwich pet pooch Beans is top dog on TikTok!

in Environment / Human Interest / News January 21, 2022
Beans - TikTok dog from Nantwich

A Nantwich dog has become a social media sensation!

‘Beans’ is a Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Wesley Newton, and has become a massive hit on TikTok, the video-focused social network.

Beans has only been on TikTok since August 2021 but already has tens of thousands of followers and hundreds of thousands of likes on his TikTok account.

Beans is particularly fond of sausages and several of the videos show him on the hunt for snacks at businesses in Nantwich.

One of Beans’ most popular video features him receiving a meaty treat from the owner of Coral Reef Chip Shop on Pillory Street.

The video has been viewed several million times!

The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large dog breed, one of the four breeds of Sennenhund-type dogs from the Swiss Alps.

Wesley said: “I hope people enjoy watching the videos of Beans as much as we enjoy creating them.

“Please say ‘Hello’ if you see us both in Nantwich.”

Beans TikTok page graphic

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By using this form you agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website, to learn more please read our privacy policy.

*

Captcha * Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

What’s On Listings

Nantwich Choral Society - Great Big...
Nantwich Garden Guild
New Couples Social Group for Active...
Nantwich Choral Society - a Family ...
Nantwich Garden Guild
Ruby's Fund SEND stay and play
Nantwich Choral Society - an evenin...
Winter Wine tasting, Crewe Hall
Tenovus breast cancer awareness day
Meditation centre classes in Crewe
'Tea at The Tower' in Acton village...
Bolesworth Castle to host The Great...
RCTA Floating Market, Shropshire Un...
Domestic cleaner wanted
Livery available - Nantwich
Pitman Training's free "Go Get That...
Odiyana Kadampa Meditation Centre r...
Mid Cheshire Hospitals public meeti...
Free Green Doctor service in Nantwi...
New Prescription Delivery Service i...
Show all of Latest Listings