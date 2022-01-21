Nantwich pet pooch Beans is top dog on TikTok!

A Nantwich dog has become a social media sensation!

‘Beans’ is a Bernese Mountain Dog owned by Wesley Newton, and has become a massive hit on TikTok, the video-focused social network.

Beans has only been on TikTok since August 2021 but already has tens of thousands of followers and hundreds of thousands of likes on his TikTok account.

Beans is particularly fond of sausages and several of the videos show him on the hunt for snacks at businesses in Nantwich.

One of Beans’ most popular video features him receiving a meaty treat from the owner of Coral Reef Chip Shop on Pillory Street.

The video has been viewed several million times!

The Bernese Mountain Dog is a large dog breed, one of the four breeds of Sennenhund-type dogs from the Swiss Alps.

Wesley said: “I hope people enjoy watching the videos of Beans as much as we enjoy creating them.

“Please say ‘Hello’ if you see us both in Nantwich.”